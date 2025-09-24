5 timeless habits for better health
Elizabeth Oâ€™Donnell, MD
Contributor
Dr. Elizabeth O’Donnell is director of the Multi-Cancer Early Detection Clinic at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, and an assistant professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School. She specializes in plasma cell disorders, with a particular interest in lifestyle medicine and patient and caregiver quality of life. She received her medical degree from Vanderbilt University and completed her residency in internal medicine at the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, where she served an additional year as a chief resident. She completed her fellowship in hematology and oncology at Dana-Farber.
