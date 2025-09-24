5 timeless habits for better health
Christine Caiati, MS, OTR, OT/L, CHT
Contributor
Christine Caiati is a licensed occupational therapist and Certified Hand Therapist at Spaulding Outpatient Rehabilitation in Gloucester and Salem, MA. She earned her master of science in occupational therapy at the Boston School of Occupational Therapy at Tufts University in1993.
