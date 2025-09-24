photo of Christine Caiati, MS, OTR, OT/L, CHT

Christine Caiati, MS, OTR, OT/L, CHT

Contributor

Christine Caiati is a licensed occupational therapist and Certified Hand Therapist at Spaulding Outpatient Rehabilitation in Gloucester and Salem, MA. She earned her master of science in occupational therapy at the Boston School of Occupational Therapy at Tufts University in1993.

Recent Articles
blog image 1

5 timeless habits for better health
blog image 1

What are the symptoms of prostate cancer?
blog image 1

Is your breakfast cereal healthy?
blog image 1

When pain signals an emergency: Symptoms you should never ignore
blog image 1

Does exercise give you energy?
blog image 1

Acupuncture for pain relief: How it works and what to expect
blog image 1

How to avoid jet lag: Tips for staying alert when you travel
blog image 1

Biofeedback therapy: How it works and how it can help relieve pain
blog image 1

Best vitamins and minerals for energy
blog image 1

Should you take probiotics with antibiotics?
/
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

25 Gut Health Hacks is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive health information from Harvard Medical School.

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to lessen digestion problems…keep inflammation under control…learn simple exercises to improve your balance…understand your options for cataract treatment…all delivered to your email box FREE.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of 25 Gut Health Hacks.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of 25 Gut Health Hacks.