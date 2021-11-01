If it’s not breast cancer, should you worry?

Noncancerous findings on a mammogram are common. Most of the time it’s no cause for concern, but some benign breast diseases do increase the risk for cancer.

You found a lump in your breast, and your doctor recommended a biopsy to rule out cancer. Statistically speaking, chances are very good that it’s not cancer. Some 80% of breast biopsies are negative.

But sometimes what the biopsy reveals is a benign breast disease, such as a cluster of noncancerous cells growing abnormally in the breast. You may wonder what that means and whether it will put you at higher risk for breast cancer down the line.