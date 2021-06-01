Smoking, Vaping, & Quitting Archive

Combining electronic cigarettes and counseling helps more smokers quit

Smokers were more successful at quitting when they used both electronic cigarettes and smoking-cessation counseling rather than only relying on counseling, according to a 2024 study.

Testosterone therapy may be safe for men at risk for heart attack and stroke

A 2023 study suggests taking testosterone replacement therapy does not raise the risk for heart attacks or stroke among men with cardiovascular disease or a high risk for it, but it could increase the risk of atrial fibrillation, acute kidney injury, and pulmonary embolism.

Do past lifestyle habits affect future health?

The health risks of using tobacco and overusing alcohol begin to drop within days after a person stops using them. However, how past usage may affect a person's longevity is difficult to predict.

Why is my heart rate high?

Many factors can increase heart rate from the normal pace of 60 to 100 beats per minute. Lifestyle choices and certain medications can raise heart rate, as can serious conditions. When an elevated heart rate is joined by urgent symptoms, seek immediate care.

Encouraging news for former smokers

A 2022 study of 160,000 former smokers, followed for about 20 years, found that those who were the most diligent about living a healthy lifestyle had a 27% lower risk of dying during the study period, compared with those who didn't live a healthy lifestyle.

Attention deficit disorder linked to higher heart disease risk

People with attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, a condition marked by trouble focusing and impulsive behavior, may be more likely to have cardiovascular disease that people without the disorder.

Women's heart attacks more strongly connected to different risk factors than men's

A 2022 study found that women under 55 experiencing heart attacks have different leading risk factors than men in this age group. For women, diabetes, depression, high blood pressure, and low household income are strong risk factors for heart attack.

Heart health guidelines get updated

The American Heart Association recently revised its checklist for achieving optimal heart health. Adequate sleep was added, and updates were made to previous recommendations for diet, cholesterol and blood sugar measurements, and nicotine exposure.

What's driving heart attacks in younger adults?

Seven factors appear to account for most first heart attacks in people ages 55 and younger: diabetes, depression, high blood pressure, current smoking, family history of early heart attack, low household income, and high cholesterol.

More people now eligible for lung cancer screening

Updated guidelines suggest current and former smokers get an annual lung cancer screening including those who have quit within the past 15 years.
