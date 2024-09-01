Staying Healthy
A healthy lifestyle late in life still offers benefits
In the journals
- Reviewed by Howard E. LeWine, MD, Chief Medical Editor, Harvard Health Publishing
Even late in life, following healthy habits can help people live longer, suggests a study published online June 20, 2024, by JAMA Network Open. Researchers examined the lifestyles of 5,222 people aged 80 and older. They then looked at who in the group reached age 100 (centenarians) and who did not. The team ranked each person's lifestyle on a scale from zero to 6, with higher scores suggesting healthier behaviors. The scores were calculated based on habits such as diet diversity, regular exercise, smoking, alcohol consumption, and body mass index (BMI). The participants who scored between 5 and 6 lived the longest, on average, and were most likely to become centenarians. Those who scored between zero and 2 lived the shortest time.
According to the researchers, three of the lifestyle habits had the most impact on longevity: diet, exercise, and not smoking. Centenarians consumed the greatest amounts of fruits, vegetables, fish, beans, and tea. They also engaged in regular exercise, such as running and practicing qi gong, and never smoked. (Alcohol consumption and BMI didn't affect whether someone lived to 100.)
It's important to note that the results only showed an association and did not account for people's lifestyles when they were younger. However, they do suggest that continuing healthy habits even at an advanced age might offer life-prolonging benefits.
Image: © andreswd/Getty Images
About the Author
Matthew Solan, Executive Editor, Harvard Men's Health Watch
About the Reviewer
Howard E. LeWine, MD, Chief Medical Editor, Harvard Health Publishing
Disclaimer:
As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.
No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.