Combining electronic cigarettes and counseling helps more smokers quit

Clinical trials have shown that nicotine-containing electronic cigarettes (e-cigarettes) can help people to stop smoking. However, combining their use with counseling may be more effective.

In a randomized trial, 1,246 people who smoked at least five cigarettes daily and were motivated to quit underwent therapy that consisted of either e-cigarettes plus smoking-cessation counseling or counseling only. After six months, almost twice as many people in the e-cigarette group (about 29%) had abstained from smoking compared with those who received only counseling (16%)