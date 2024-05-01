Staying Healthy
Combining electronic cigarettes and counseling helps more smokers quit
In the journals
- Reviewed by Howard E. LeWine, MD, Chief Medical Editor, Harvard Health Publishing
Clinical trials have shown that nicotine-containing electronic cigarettes (e-cigarettes) can help people to stop smoking. However, combining their use with counseling may be more effective.
In a randomized trial, 1,246 people who smoked at least five cigarettes daily and were motivated to quit underwent therapy that consisted of either e-cigarettes plus smoking-cessation counseling or counseling only. After six months, almost twice as many people in the e-cigarette group (about 29%) had abstained from smoking compared with those who received only counseling (16%)
About the Author
Matthew Solan, Executive Editor, Harvard Men's Health Watch
About the Reviewer
Howard E. LeWine, MD, Chief Medical Editor, Harvard Health Publishing
Disclaimer:
As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.
No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.