Older couples who have fallen into a sexual rut can try to spice things up—and perhaps strengthen your relationship in the process—by reading erotica that caters specifically to older adults. Reading and listening to erotic stories as a couple lets both parties explore fantasies in a safe environment and create an exciting atmosphere by encouraging couples to venture outside their comfort zone. Besides reading aloud to each other, couples can read on their own and share the experience or listen to erotic audiobooks and podcasts together.