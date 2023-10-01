Sexual Health Archive

Articles

Read More about Sleeping apart: Good for your sex life?
Sleeping apart: Good for your sex life?

Sleeping apart: Good for your sex life?

A survey found that one-third of couples reported occasionally or regularly sleeping in separate rooms to accommodate a bed partner. The main motivation behind separate sleeping is to ensure both people get a good night's rest, as sleep can get disrupted by a partner's snoring, teeth grinding, thrashing, sleep schedule, and different sleeping environments. Couples should work together to ensure sleeping apart does not interfere with intimacy, such as scheduling snuggle time, taking naps together, and planning times for sexual activity.

Read More about What lifestyle changes can help me avoid prostate cancer?
What lifestyle changes can help me avoid prostate cancer?

What lifestyle changes can help me avoid prostate cancer?

Most older men live with some prostate cancer. However, only a small number will develop aggressive cancer that affects their quality of life. Certain habits might lower men's risk, like eating a plant-based diet, doing vigorous activity, and having frequent ejaculations.

Read More about HPV infection linked to higher cardiovascular risk
HPV infection linked to higher cardiovascular risk

HPV infection linked to higher cardiovascular risk

Women with high-risk strains of human papillomavirus—a well-known cause of cervical cancer—may face four times the risk of dying from cardiovascular disease, according to a 2024 study.

Read More about Erectile dysfunction drugs linked to lower Alzheimer's disease risk
Erectile dysfunction drugs linked to lower Alzheimer's disease risk

Erectile dysfunction drugs linked to lower Alzheimer's disease risk

In a 2024 study, men diagnosed with erectile dysfunction who took popular PDE5 inhibitors to treat their condition had a lower risk of developing Alzheimer's than men who didn't use medication.

Read More about Seeking help for orgasm problems
Seeking help for orgasm problems

Seeking help for orgasm problems

Two sexual issues that many men encounter with age are anorgasmia (trouble achieving an orgasm during sex) and delayed orgasm (in which it takes longer than 30 minutes to achieve an orgasm and ejaculate). While these conditions can be stressful, they don't have to interfere with a man's sex life, as there are many ways to manage them. Strategies include sex therapy, testosterone therapy, medication, changing sexual positions, using sex devices, and managing alcohol intake.

Read More about Fibroids: Not just a young woman's problem
Fibroids: Not just a young woman's problem

Fibroids: Not just a young woman's problem

Uterine fibroids affect up to 80% of women by age 50. These noncancerous growths can shrink as menopause approaches and the body's estrogen level falls. But for some women, fibroids grow during and after the transition to menopause, worsening symptoms such as heavy bleeding, pelvic or lower back pain, bloating, frequent urination, or painful sex. Treatments for other health conditions may also influence older women's fibroid symptoms. To avert cancer concerns, doctors may remove fibroids that grow noticeably after menopause.

Read More about Aerobic activity may work as well as medication for helping erectile dysfunction
Aerobic activity may work as well as medication for helping erectile dysfunction

Aerobic activity may work as well as medication for helping erectile dysfunction

A 2023 study found that men who exercised for 30 to 60 minutes three to five times a week saw more improvement in mild or moderate erectile dysfunction (ED) compared with men who did not exercise. The improvement was similar to that provided by common ED drugs.

Read More about Overcoming bedroom barriers
Overcoming bedroom barriers

Overcoming bedroom barriers

Older couples face many challenges as they age that can affect intimacy, including health issues, physical changes, and fluctuations in desire. These can lead to common problems like being stuck in a sexual rut, feeling out of sync, and dealing with low energy. But with communication, planning, and creativity, partners can continue to enjoy a satisfying sexual relationship.

Read More about The book on erotica
The book on erotica

The book on erotica

Older couples who have fallen into a sexual rut can try to spice things up—and perhaps strengthen your relationship in the process—by reading erotica that caters specifically to older adults. Reading and listening to erotic stories as a couple lets both parties explore fantasies in a safe environment and create an exciting atmosphere by encouraging couples to venture outside their comfort zone. Besides reading aloud to each other, couples can read on their own and share the experience or listen to erotic audiobooks and podcasts together.

Read More about Is sex hormone therapy safe for your heart?
Is sex hormone therapy safe for your heart?

Is sex hormone therapy safe for your heart?

The age-related drop in sex hormone levels can cause undesirable symptoms such as hot flashes or a flagging sex drive. Various formulations of estrogen or testosterone can ease those symptoms, but hormone therapy has a mixed record when it comes to cardiovascular safety. A 2023 study suggests that testosterone therapy is safe for men at high risk for heart disease. But women at high risk for heart disease But women at high risk for heart disease considering estrogen-based therapy need to balance menopausal symptom severity versus the greater chance of an adverse cardiovascular problem.

Result 1 - 10 of 50

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
blog image 1

Moving from couch to 5K
blog image 1

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
blog image 1

Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
blog image 1

What? Another medical form to fill out?
blog image 1

How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
blog image 1

A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
blog image 1

Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
blog image 1

Concussion in children: What to know and do
blog image 1

What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
/

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.