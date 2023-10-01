Recent Blog Articles
Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
Moving from couch to 5K
How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
What? Another medical form to fill out?
How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
Concussion in children: What to know and do
What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
Sexual Health Archive
Articles
Sleeping apart: Good for your sex life?
A survey found that one-third of couples reported occasionally or regularly sleeping in separate rooms to accommodate a bed partner. The main motivation behind separate sleeping is to ensure both people get a good night's rest, as sleep can get disrupted by a partner's snoring, teeth grinding, thrashing, sleep schedule, and different sleeping environments. Couples should work together to ensure sleeping apart does not interfere with intimacy, such as scheduling snuggle time, taking naps together, and planning times for sexual activity.
What lifestyle changes can help me avoid prostate cancer?
Most older men live with some prostate cancer. However, only a small number will develop aggressive cancer that affects their quality of life. Certain habits might lower men's risk, like eating a plant-based diet, doing vigorous activity, and having frequent ejaculations.
HPV infection linked to higher cardiovascular risk
Women with high-risk strains of human papillomavirus—a well-known cause of cervical cancer—may face four times the risk of dying from cardiovascular disease, according to a 2024 study.
Erectile dysfunction drugs linked to lower Alzheimer's disease risk
In a 2024 study, men diagnosed with erectile dysfunction who took popular PDE5 inhibitors to treat their condition had a lower risk of developing Alzheimer's than men who didn't use medication.
Seeking help for orgasm problems
Two sexual issues that many men encounter with age are anorgasmia (trouble achieving an orgasm during sex) and delayed orgasm (in which it takes longer than 30 minutes to achieve an orgasm and ejaculate). While these conditions can be stressful, they don't have to interfere with a man's sex life, as there are many ways to manage them. Strategies include sex therapy, testosterone therapy, medication, changing sexual positions, using sex devices, and managing alcohol intake.
Fibroids: Not just a young woman's problem
Uterine fibroids affect up to 80% of women by age 50. These noncancerous growths can shrink as menopause approaches and the body's estrogen level falls. But for some women, fibroids grow during and after the transition to menopause, worsening symptoms such as heavy bleeding, pelvic or lower back pain, bloating, frequent urination, or painful sex. Treatments for other health conditions may also influence older women's fibroid symptoms. To avert cancer concerns, doctors may remove fibroids that grow noticeably after menopause.
Aerobic activity may work as well as medication for helping erectile dysfunction
A 2023 study found that men who exercised for 30 to 60 minutes three to five times a week saw more improvement in mild or moderate erectile dysfunction (ED) compared with men who did not exercise. The improvement was similar to that provided by common ED drugs.
Overcoming bedroom barriers
Older couples face many challenges as they age that can affect intimacy, including health issues, physical changes, and fluctuations in desire. These can lead to common problems like being stuck in a sexual rut, feeling out of sync, and dealing with low energy. But with communication, planning, and creativity, partners can continue to enjoy a satisfying sexual relationship.
The book on erotica
Older couples who have fallen into a sexual rut can try to spice things up—and perhaps strengthen your relationship in the process—by reading erotica that caters specifically to older adults. Reading and listening to erotic stories as a couple lets both parties explore fantasies in a safe environment and create an exciting atmosphere by encouraging couples to venture outside their comfort zone. Besides reading aloud to each other, couples can read on their own and share the experience or listen to erotic audiobooks and podcasts together.
Is sex hormone therapy safe for your heart?
The age-related drop in sex hormone levels can cause undesirable symptoms such as hot flashes or a flagging sex drive. Various formulations of estrogen or testosterone can ease those symptoms, but hormone therapy has a mixed record when it comes to cardiovascular safety. A 2023 study suggests that testosterone therapy is safe for men at high risk for heart disease. But women at high risk for heart disease But women at high risk for heart disease considering estrogen-based therapy need to balance menopausal symptom severity versus the greater chance of an adverse cardiovascular problem.
Recent Blog Articles
Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
Moving from couch to 5K
How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
What? Another medical form to fill out?
How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
Concussion in children: What to know and do
What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
Free Healthbeat Signup
Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!Sign Up