Relationships & Connections Archive

Articles

Read More about Sleeping apart: Good for your sex life?
Sleeping apart: Good for your sex life?

Sleeping apart: Good for your sex life?

A survey found that one-third of couples reported occasionally or regularly sleeping in separate rooms to accommodate a bed partner. The main motivation behind separate sleeping is to ensure both people get a good night's rest, as sleep can get disrupted by a partner's snoring, teeth grinding, thrashing, sleep schedule, and different sleeping environments. Couples should work together to ensure sleeping apart does not interfere with intimacy, such as scheduling snuggle time, taking naps together, and planning times for sexual activity.

Read More about Exercising with your spouse might add up to less movement
Exercising with your spouse might add up to less movement

Exercising with your spouse might add up to less movement

A 2023 study suggests that older adults who exercise with their spouses might be less physically active than those who exercise on their own.

Read More about Pets may help fend off cognitive decline in single seniors
Pets may help fend off cognitive decline in single seniors

Pets may help fend off cognitive decline in single seniors

A 2023 study found that pet owners who lived alone had slower rates of cognitive decline compared with people who lived alone but had no pets. Living with a dog or cat may help ease loneliness — an important risk factor for cognitive decline.

Read More about Couples often share high blood pressure diagnosis
Couples often share high blood pressure diagnosis

Couples often share high blood pressure diagnosis

People whose spouses have high blood pressure may be more likely to have high blood pressure themselves than people whose spouses do not have the condition, according to a 2023 study.

Read More about Not just good for the soul
Not just good for the soul

Not just good for the soul

Forgiveness is defined by replacing ill will toward an offender with goodwill. A 2023 study suggests forgiveness boosts mental health by reducing depression and anxiety levels. Other evidence suggests physical benefits as well. Studies indicate forgiveness also eases stress, improves sleep, and lowers blood pressure and heart rate. Being unable to forgive can raise blood pressure, which can affect overall heart health. Some people are innately better at forgiving, but Harvard experts say all people can learn skills that help them forgive.

Read More about Overcoming bedroom barriers
Overcoming bedroom barriers

Overcoming bedroom barriers

Older couples face many challenges as they age that can affect intimacy, including health issues, physical changes, and fluctuations in desire. These can lead to common problems like being stuck in a sexual rut, feeling out of sync, and dealing with low energy. But with communication, planning, and creativity, partners can continue to enjoy a satisfying sexual relationship.

Read More about Mood boosters
Mood boosters

Mood boosters

Everyone goes through periods when they feel low, lethargic, or stressed. These episodes usually pass after a while, but if symptoms linger or begin to interfere with daily life, people should seek professional help. Otherwise, people can take several steps to boost their mood, such as exercising more, spending time outdoors, volunteering, meditating, and keeping a gratitude journal.

Read More about Tips to navigate a "sleep divorce"
Tips to navigate a

Tips to navigate a "sleep divorce"

Some couples find that sleeping in separate rooms helps them get a better night's sleep. But before trying it, it's important to consider compromises to stay in the same room. For example, if one person snores, a doctor visit might be in order, and the other person might try wearing earplugs to better tolerate the sound. If separate bedrooms are the answer, it helps to make both sleeping spaces cozy, schedule time for intimacy, and regularly assess whether the arrangement is working for both partners.

Read More about No-cost, low-cost, and bigger splurges for climate-conscious gifts
No-cost, low-cost, and bigger splurges for climate-conscious gifts

No-cost, low-cost, and bigger splurges for climate-conscious gifts

If you're looking for gifts to give or donate, climate-conscious gifts come in many guises and fit no-cost, low-cost, or big budgets. Gifts can directly support the environment, trim waste and fossil fuel use, or offer creative ways to connect, reuse, recyle — and possibly regift.

Read More about Reframing hospice and palliative care
Reframing hospice and palliative care

Reframing hospice and palliative care

People who choose hospice care forego aggressive medical interventions, but still receive symptom relief and comfort measures. Palliative care differs by offering symptom-focused relief for people who are seriously ill at any stage. Routine hospice care supports patients in their home with medication and visits, while patients who need round-the-clock care can be cared for in either a hospital-based hospice unit, dedicated hospice facility, or nursing home. Patients who choose hospice receive support to carry out end-of-life priorities.

Result 1 - 10 of 58

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
blog image 1

Moving from couch to 5K
blog image 1

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
blog image 1

Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
blog image 1

What? Another medical form to fill out?
blog image 1

How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
blog image 1

A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
blog image 1

Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
blog image 1

Concussion in children: What to know and do
blog image 1

What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
/

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.