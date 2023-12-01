Some couples find that sleeping in separate rooms helps them get a better night's sleep. But before trying it, it's important to consider compromises to stay in the same room. For example, if one person snores, a doctor visit might be in order, and the other person might try wearing earplugs to better tolerate the sound. If separate bedrooms are the answer, it helps to make both sleeping spaces cozy, schedule time for intimacy, and regularly assess whether the arrangement is working for both partners.