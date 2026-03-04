How high blood pressure harms your health
Cholesterol's various forms
Risk factors for MCI and dementia
Handling tough decisions as a caregiver
How we make memories
Treating mild cognitive impairment
Are you at risk for high blood pressure?
Time for a medication check-up?
Stopping a medication?
How to fall without injury
Prevention Archive
Articles
How gum disease may raise heart disease risk
Periodontal (gum) disease is linked to a higher risk of cardiovascular disease, possibly because gum disease can allow bacteria to enter the bloodstream, causing inflammation that damages blood vessels.
How high blood pressure harms your health
Cholesterol's various forms
Risk factors for MCI and dementia
Handling tough decisions as a caregiver
How we make memories
Treating mild cognitive impairment
Are you at risk for high blood pressure?
Time for a medication check-up?
Stopping a medication?
How to fall without injury
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