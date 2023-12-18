Strength training and protein are two ways to combat age-related muscle loss, known as sarcopenia. Muscles need protein to help fuel new growth and maintain mass. However, many aging men don't consume enough protein and may need more than the usual recommended daily intake. To get more protein, men can start by tracking their daily protein consumption and then making dietary adjustments, such as choosing high-quality protein foods, spreading protein across daily meals, and using protein powders as needed.