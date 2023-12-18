Nutrition Archive

Articles

Read More about How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals

A healthy diet is key to a healthy gut microbiome, which helps the immune system function well and reduces chronic inflammation among other important tasks. And increasing evidence suggests that fiber and fermented foods can play important roles in gut health.

Read More about High-protein snacks to build muscle and keep hunger at bay
High-protein snacks to build muscle and keep hunger at bay

High-protein snacks to build muscle and keep hunger at bay

Read More about Eating high-quality carbohydrates may stave off middle-age weight gain
Eating high-quality carbohydrates may stave off middle-age weight gain

Eating high-quality carbohydrates may stave off middle-age weight gain

A 2023 study suggests that avoiding low-quality carbohydrates such as refined grains, sugar-sweetened drinks, and starchy vegetables may help middle-aged adults avoid weight gain.

Read More about How to shop for healthier foods
How to shop for healthier foods

How to shop for healthier foods

Men's diets should include plenty of whole foods like fruits, vegetables, legumes, and whole grains, while avoiding high amounts of processed foods. However, men should be mindful about reading food labels when shopping to ensure they get more of the healthiest nutrients and much less of certain substances. In particular, men should focus on adding more fiber and decreasing their intake of sodium and added sugar.

Read More about Foods high in fiber: Boost your health with fiber-rich foods
Foods high in fiber: Boost your health with fiber-rich foods

Foods high in fiber: Boost your health with fiber-rich foods

Read More about Are you eating enough protein?
Are you eating enough protein?

Are you eating enough protein?

Strength training and protein are two ways to combat age-related muscle loss, known as sarcopenia. Muscles need protein to help fuel new growth and maintain mass. However, many aging men don't consume enough protein and may need more than the usual recommended daily intake. To get more protein, men can start by tracking their daily protein consumption and then making dietary adjustments, such as choosing high-quality protein foods, spreading protein across daily meals, and using protein powders as needed.

Read More about Chia seed benefits: What you need to know
Chia seed benefits: What you need to know

Chia seed benefits: What you need to know

Packed with fiber, protein, omega-3 fatty acids, and antioxidants, tiny chia seeds pack a nutritional punch. Learn more about their health benefits and how you can easily incorporate chia seeds into a range of foods for a nutritious boost. 

Read More about Foods high in iron: Incorporating high-iron foods into a healthy diet
Foods high in iron: Incorporating high-iron foods into a healthy diet

Foods high in iron: Incorporating high-iron foods into a healthy diet

Read More about Prebiotics in plant-based foods may help control unhealthy eating
Prebiotics in plant-based foods may help control unhealthy eating

Prebiotics in plant-based foods may help control unhealthy eating

A 2023 study suggests eating more prebiotics—compounds found in plant fiber that nourish healthy bacteria in the gut—may affect the brain's reward network in a way that helps people make healthier food choices.

Read More about How healthy is sugar alcohol?
How healthy is sugar alcohol?

How healthy is sugar alcohol?

Food products advertised as being lower in sugar or sugar-free contain sugar substitutes. Sugar alcohol is another ingredient used as a sweetener in food products. But is sugar alcohol a better choice nutritionally than other sweeteners or natural sugar?

Result 1 - 10 of 1480

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
blog image 1

Moving from couch to 5K
blog image 1

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
blog image 1

Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
blog image 1

What? Another medical form to fill out?
blog image 1

How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
blog image 1

A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
blog image 1

Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
blog image 1

Concussion in children: What to know and do
blog image 1

What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
/

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.