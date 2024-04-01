Recent Blog Articles
What lifestyle changes can help me avoid prostate cancer?
Most older men live with some prostate cancer. However, only a small number will develop aggressive cancer that affects their quality of life. Certain habits might lower men's risk, like eating a plant-based diet, doing vigorous activity, and having frequent ejaculations.
More evidence suggests multivitamins slow cognitive decline
A 2024 randomized controlled trial provides more evidence that taking a daily multivitamin pill offers protection against cognitive decline. The study involved more than 5,000 people (ages 60 or older). Some took a daily multivitamin pill. Others took a placebo. After two years and tests measuring cognitive ability before and after the study period, people who took the vitamins showed slower cognitive decline than people who took a placebo. This was seen consistently in all groups of people.
Protect yourself from falls outside the home
Many strategies can help people avoid falls in public places. For example, people can wear shoes with nonslip treads in stores and office buildings, use a rollator for stability in crowded areas such as airports or shopping malls, hold handrails on public staircases (or avoid them), avoid parking too close to vehicles in parking lots, or use the handicap stall in public bathrooms. Another important strategy is regularly strengthening leg and core muscles and practicing balance exercises (such as standing on one leg).
Advice for aging exercise enthusiasts
People who routinely exercise far more than the federal activity guidelines recommend will likely reap heart and longevity benefits. But they should be sure not to neglect other heart-healthy habits, such as getting routine check-ups, keeping tabs on their risk factors, following a healthy diet, and paying attention to heart-related symptoms.
Should I take a daily multivitamin?
While most people get enough vitamins and minerals from a regular diet, they may benefit from taking a daily multivitamin supplement. These are inexpensive, are considered safe, and may help maintain brain health.
Soleful aging
Like the rest of the body, the feet are vulnerable to the effects of aging. Women may be more susceptible to certain foot conditions due to hormone fluctuations during pregnancy and a higher incidence of decreased bone density with aging. But everyone's soft tissues become less elastic, making foot problems more likely. Foot conditions that can develop or worsen with age include stress fractures, plantar fasciitis, bunions, flat feet, and osteoarthritis. Simple measures, such as resting the feet and wearing supportive shoes, can help ease pain.
Building blocks
Every bodily function relies on protein. People's protein needs are based on age, body size, activity levels, and overall health. Harvard experts advise people to consume between 1.2 and 2.0 grams of protein each day for every kilogram (2.2 pounds) of body weight. Women need more protein at certain times, including pregnancy and breastfeeding. People who are competitive athletes or trying to build muscle should also eat higher amounts of protein. Older adults should consume higher amounts to combat age-related muscle loss.
Three eye diseases linked to a higher risk of falls
According to a 2024 study, older adults with cataracts, age-related macular degeneration, or glaucoma are more likely to suffer falls compared with those without these eye diseases.
Try this: Balancing act
Balancing on one leg for 10 seconds or longer is a good way to improve balancing skills.
Hearing aid use linked to longer life
A 2024 study found that the risk of premature death was 24% lower among people who used hearing aids regularly, compared with people who never used hearing aids.
