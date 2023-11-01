Eye Health Archive

Articles

How can I protect my eyes during a solar eclipse?

Viewing a solar eclipse can damage eyesight if eyes aren't protected. It can lead to solar retinopathy, with symptoms such as blurry or distorted vision, blind spots, and headaches. People planning to view a solar eclipse can wear special glasses to protect their eyes.

Three eye diseases linked to a higher risk of falls

According to a 2024 study, older adults with cataracts, age-related macular degeneration, or glaucoma are more likely to suffer falls compared with those without these eye diseases.

What is dropless cataract surgery?

Dropless cataract surgery is a new innovation. It enables eye surgeons to administer a medication into a patient's eye during surgery that eliminates the need to use expensive, inconvenient eye drops for several weeks after surgery.

Surprising risk factors for vision loss

Vision loss has many risk factors. Some risk factors are well known, such as diabetes, high blood pressure, and older age. Other risk factors for vision loss are not as well known, such as inactivity, psoriasis, shingles, and smoking. People who have these risk factors might need eye exams more often than the standard recommendations for healthy adults (a comprehensive eye exam every two years from ages 40 to 65, and every year or two after age 65).

Shining light on night blindness

Night blindness makes it hard to see in dim or dark settings, which can affect safety at home and make driving dangerous after dark. While the cause varies, there are steps people can take to address these problems.

Stye treatment

When temporary vision loss in one eye isn't a sign of stroke

Retinal migraines cause temporary blindness or vision changes in just one eye. They are three times as common in women as men. Retinal migraines last from 10 minutes to an hour and arrive with or just after the start of the headache. Symptoms may seem similar to what can happen during a transient ischemic attack (TIA) or stroke. People who experience new vision changes, even temporary ones, should seek medical attention.

Older adults with vision problems face higher dementia risks

A 2023 study suggests older adults with vision problems, including up close or at a distance, face significantly higher risks of dementia than those with no vision problems.

A tough question: When should an older driver stop driving?

Navigating whether or when an older person should limit or stop driving is tricky. Whether these concerns are about a family member or yourself, it's helpful to be aware of red flags and to understand how driving abilities –– and risk for motor vehicle accidents –– change with age.

Insider tips for a smooth recovery from cataract surgery

Early planning can help people recover well from cataract surgery. That planning can include reviewing post-procedure instructions in advance; investigating whether a simplified eye drops regimen is available and will be covered by insurance; learning the right way to use eye drops, and teaching a loved one to help with their application if necessary; and preparing to take a break from certain physical activities, such as bending over, lifting objects that are 10 pounds or heavier, cleaning, vacuuming, or doing laundry.

