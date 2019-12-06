Snellen Test for Visual Acuity

What is the test?

A Snellen test uses a chart with different sizes of letters or forms to evaluate your visual acuity-that is, the sharpness of your vision. The test shows how accurately you can see from a distance.

How do I prepare for the test?

No preparation is necessary.

What happens when the test is performed?

You stand or sit at a specific distance from the eye chart. Usually you are told to cover one eye with a cardboard piece or with your hand while you read letters with the other eye and say them out loud for the doctor.