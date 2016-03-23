Fewer than half of people who experience cardiac arrest outside of a hospital receive CPR from someone nearby. Shorter, more accessible training and help from technology may encourage more people to learn and administer this lifesaving technique. Another potential barrier to performing CPR is not recognizing the symptoms of cardiac arrest. Common mistakes include pressing down on the stomach instead of the center of the chest, not compressing the chest deeply enough, or giving compressions that are either too fast or too slow.