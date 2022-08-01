Staying Healthy

Does your advance directive really capture your wishes?

News briefs

By , Executive Editor, Harvard Health Letter

A photo of a senior couple sitting together and going through their finances at home.

An advance directive does two things: it lays out the medical care you want if you're unable to make your own health care decisions (a living will) and it names the person you'll want to make those decisions for you (your health care proxy). Too often, however, those documents don't reflect people's actual wishes, suggests a research letter published online April 25, 2022, by JAMA Internal Medicine. Researchers interviewed 20 people ages 65 or older who had advance care directives. Participants also had serious chronic illness and had recently ended a hospital stay. During the interviews, scientists found some common themes: participants felt they'd completed generic legal forms, couldn't remember details of the forms, or didn't think any further about the care plans the forms laid out. Some participants also said it was unnecessary to revisit the actual plans, even though they hadn't considered care goals based on their values and beliefs. Just remember: an advance care directive is only one part of the plan for your future care. It should hinge on personal reflection and frank discussions with your loved ones and doctors about the type of care important to you. Read your plan if you have one, and know that it's not too late to change the terms if you want.

Image: © shapecharge/Getty Images

About the Author

photo of Heidi Godman

Heidi Godman, Executive Editor, Harvard Health Letter

Heidi Godman is the executive editor of the Harvard Health Letter. Before coming to the Health Letter, she was an award-winning television news anchor and medical reporter for 25 years. Heidi was named a journalism fellow … See Full Bio
View all posts by Heidi Godman

About the Reviewer

photo of Anthony L. Komaroff, MD

Anthony L. Komaroff, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Health Letter

Dr. Anthony L. Komaroff is the Steven P. Simcox/Patrick A. Clifford/James H. Higby Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School, senior physician at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, and editor in chief of the Harvard … See Full Bio
View all posts by Anthony L. Komaroff, MD
Share This Page
Print This Page

Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
blog image 1

Moving from couch to 5K
blog image 1

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
blog image 1

Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
blog image 1

What? Another medical form to fill out?
blog image 1

How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
blog image 1

A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
blog image 1

Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
blog image 1

Concussion in children: What to know and do
blog image 1

What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
/

Related Content

Natural disasters strike everywhere: Ways to help protect your health featured image

Staying Healthy

Natural disasters strike everywhere: Ways to help protect your health
Respiratory health harms often follow flooding: Taking these steps can help featured image

Staying Healthy

Respiratory health harms often follow flooding: Taking these steps can help
Why don't more people know CPR? featured image

Heart Health

Why don't more people know CPR?
Emergency Planning Healthcare

You might also be interested in…

Advance Care Planning

Living wills and health care proxies — documents known as advance care directives — give you a voice in decisions about your medical care at the end of life. Without these documents, choices may be left up to a doctor or a judge — someone who does not know your values, beliefs, or preferences. This Special Health Report, Advance Care Planning: A guide to advance directives, living wills, and other strategies for communicating health care preferences, will help you plan ahead and create legal documents to guide decision makers at this important time.

Read More

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.