Diet & Weight Loss Archive
Articles
Keto diet is not healthy and may harm the heart
According to a 2024 review, the ketogenic (keto) diet—which is high in fat and protein and low in carbohydrates—doesn't meet standards for a healthy diet and may not be safe for some people with heart disease.
Can berberine help me lose weight?
The demand for semaglutide (Wegovy, Ozempic) and similar weight-loss drugs has renewed interest in the dietary supplement berberine. Some people say berberine suppresses appetite and promotes weight loss, but no rigorous evidence supports that claim.
Taming high triglycerides
Up to 30% of Americans have above-normal levels of triglycerides, which many studies have linked to a higher risk of heart disease. Lifestyle changes that can lower triglycerides include losing weight if needed; avoiding simple carbohydrates, sweets, and alcohol; cutting back on saturated fats; and doing regular exercise. For people whose levels remain high (especially those at risk for heart disease), medications such as fibrates or icosapent ethyl (Vascepa) may be helpful.
Weighing the dangers of extra weight
Standard definitions consider a healthy body mass index (BMI), a calculation based on a person's height and weight, as between 18.5 and 24.9. Studies have found that a higher BMI increases risk for heart disease, diabetes, and some types of cancer. However, even if their BMI does not fall into the category of overweight, people who gain five or more pounds may be at risk for health problems, especially if the weight gain is belly fat. The best approach is a combination of aerobic exercise, strength training, and a healthy diet.
Diabetes remission may lower risk of kidney disease and heart disease
People who lose weight with a portion-controlled diet and exercise may be able to reverse their diabetes. When that happens, their risk of heart disease and kidney disease declines, according to a 2024 study.
Eating high-quality carbohydrates may stave off middle-age weight gain
A 2023 study suggests that avoiding low-quality carbohydrates such as refined grains, sugar-sweetened drinks, and starchy vegetables may help middle-aged adults avoid weight gain.
Device of the month: Body-weight scale
Compared with analog scales, digital scales are more accurate and easier to read. Many smart scales include added features such as smartphone connectivity and body composition estimates.
Does drinking water before meals really help you lose weight?
If you've ever tried to lose weight, you've probably heard the advice to drink water before a meal because it makes you feel fuller and you'll stop eating sooner. It seems like a reasonable idea — but does it work? And if it doesn't, why do people think it does?
Alert: This hidden condition increases heart attack and stroke risks
Metabolic syndrome is a constellation of interrelated health conditions that significantly increases the risk for heart attacks, strokes, diabetes, and more. A diagnosis requires at least three of the following risk factors: obesity, high blood sugar, high triglycerides, low HDL (good) cholesterol, or high blood pressure. Metabolic syndrome can be reversed if it's recognized. Losing weight is central to reducing many of its features. Lowering elevated blood pressure, blood sugar, and cholesterol levels also plays a major role in reducing the risk for heart disease and stroke.
