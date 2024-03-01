Recent Blog Articles
Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
Moving from couch to 5K
How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
What? Another medical form to fill out?
How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
Concussion in children: What to know and do
What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
Brain and Cognitive Health Archive
Articles
Drugs for Alzheimer's disease
There is no cure for Alzheimer's, but medication can help manage the disease. Currently, the main FDA-approved drugs used to treat Alzheimer's are symptomatic drugs, which ease symptoms but don't address the cause of the disease. A new medication has been shown to slow the disease's progression and reverse some of its effects on memory among people with mild Alzheimer's.
Potency of these Alzheimer's pills might not match the label
A 2024 study found that dietary supplements of galantamine—which is used to treat Alzheimer's symptoms—had an inaccurate amount of the plant extract listed on the label, ranging from less than 2% to 110% of the labeled quantity.
More evidence suggests multivitamins slow cognitive decline
A 2024 randomized controlled trial provides more evidence that taking a daily multivitamin pill offers protection against cognitive decline. The study involved more than 5,000 people (ages 60 or older). Some took a daily multivitamin pill. Others took a placebo. After two years and tests measuring cognitive ability before and after the study period, people who took the vitamins showed slower cognitive decline than people who took a placebo. This was seen consistently in all groups of people.
Sleep and brain health: What's the connection?
Sleep problems such as insomnia, sleep apnea, and periodic limb movements can disrupt sleep. A lack of sleep or fragmented sleep can prevent people from getting enough restorative deep sleep and may cause unhealthy blood pressure surges. These problems may increase the risk of cerebrovascular disease (including stroke and unrecognized silent strokes) and cognitive issues.
Concussion in children: What to know and do
Concussion is one of the most common injuries to the brain, affecting about two million children and teens every year. Understanding signs, symptoms, questions to ask, and how concussion care has changed in recent years can make a difference in identifying concussion and recovery.
Ever worry about your gambling?
Recent changes in laws have made gambling widely accessible and popular. Uncontrolled gambling can have many kinds of consequences, some quite serious. A simple screening test for problem gambling and knowing the range of available resources can help people ward off the worst of these issues.
Too much TV might be bad for your brain
A 2023 study suggests excessive TV-watching, defined as four or more hours a day, is associated with higher risk of developing brain-based disorders such as dementia, depression, and Parkinson's disease.
Not just good for the soul
Forgiveness is defined by replacing ill will toward an offender with goodwill. A 2023 study suggests forgiveness boosts mental health by reducing depression and anxiety levels. Other evidence suggests physical benefits as well. Studies indicate forgiveness also eases stress, improves sleep, and lowers blood pressure and heart rate. Being unable to forgive can raise blood pressure, which can affect overall heart health. Some people are innately better at forgiving, but Harvard experts say all people can learn skills that help them forgive.
Regular exercise improves brain regions linked with memory
A 2023 study found that people who engaged in moderate or vigorous exercise an average of four days a week had more brain mass in regions associated with cognitive skills like memory and learning, compared with people who did not exercise.
