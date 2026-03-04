How high blood pressure harms your health
Cholesterol's various forms
Risk factors for MCI and dementia
Handling tough decisions as a caregiver
How we make memories
Treating mild cognitive impairment
Are you at risk for high blood pressure?
Time for a medication check-up?
Stopping a medication?
How to fall without injury
Atrial fibrillation Archive
Articles
Smart watch may improve detection of atrial fibrillation
Wearing an Apple Watch capable of recording an electrocardiogram may increase the detection of atrial fibrillation in older adults at increased risk for stroke, according to a 2026 study.
How high blood pressure harms your health
Cholesterol's various forms
Risk factors for MCI and dementia
Handling tough decisions as a caregiver
How we make memories
Treating mild cognitive impairment
Are you at risk for high blood pressure?
Time for a medication check-up?
Stopping a medication?
How to fall without injury
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