Recent Blog Articles
Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
Moving from couch to 5K
How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
What? Another medical form to fill out?
How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
Concussion in children: What to know and do
What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
Alcohol Archive
Articles
The latest thinking on drinking
Studies on alcohol's health effects have shown conflicting results, Harvard experts say, leaving people confused. No randomized, controlled trials have been performed, and observational studies can't easily tease apart drinking and other lifestyle habits that influence health, such as exercise, sleep, and social connectedness. However, drinking alcohol has been convincingly linked to developing breast cancer, so women concerned about their breast cancer risk should consider reducing or eliminating alcohol. For most other healthy people who enjoy an occasional drink, they can continue to do so.
How to recognize the signs of mental health issues
A 2023 study showed that about 50% of people will develop at least one mental disorder by age 75. Older adults are vulnerable to mental disorders because they are exposed to many life-changing and traumatic events like health issues, the death of loved ones, and physical limitations. Among men, the most common disorders were depression, phobias, and alcohol use disorder. Identifying the signs and symptoms of these disorders can help men seek appropriate medical treatment.
Is moderate drinking heart-healthy?
In contrast to previous studies, several new investigations have been unable to find clear evidence that people who take a drink a day are less likely to develop heart disease than people who don't drink. The new evidence doesn't negate past studies; it simply must be weighed against past studies. And while findings suggest that moderate drinking may offer some heart benefits, drinking is not recommended for the purpose of achieving those unproven benefits. Excessive drinking—averaging three or more drinks a day—causes multiple health problems, including heart problems.
What can I do about my "beer belly"?
Excessive beer drinking may play a role in men's experiencing expanding girth known as a "beer belly." However, most experts believe the two primary reasons are eating too many simple carbohydrates and getting less daily exercise.
Take the Dry January challenge
Dry January is an annual health initiative in which people commit to abstaining from drinking alcohol—beer, wine, and spirits—for one month. The challenge can be a useful tool to help people change their relationships with alcohol. Partaking in Dry January can offer various health benefits, even for casual drinkers, such as improved sleep, increased energy, weight loss, and lower blood pressure. It also can help people explore what role they want alcohol to have going forward, such as whether they want to cut back on frequency and amount, or quit drinking altogether.
Alcohol-related deaths rising faster among women
A 2023 study suggests that alcohol-related deaths among American women are rising faster than among men. These deaths stem from alcohol poisoning, liver disease, and heart problems, among others.
A closer look at alcohol's effect on heart health
Excessive drinking can contribute to high blood pressure, obesity, and stroke, while moderate drinking (no more than one drink per day for women and two drinks or fewer per day for men) is linked to a lower risk of heart problems. One possible mechanism might be stress reduction. Brain scans of people who reported light to moderate drinking show less activity in the part of the brain that responds to stress, compared with the scans of people who abstained or drank very little. Stress not only raises blood pressure and heart rate but also triggers inflammation that causes plaque buildup, which contributes to heart attacks.
The (almost) last word on alcohol and health
Research into the health benefits of alcohol has not provided a clear answer. Some findings suggest that alcohol helps protect against heart disease and lowers the risk of heart attacks and strokes, and drinkers tend to live longer than nondrinkers. Other studies say these benefits are less clear. If you don't drink alcohol now, there are no health reasons to start drinking. If you do enjoy it, it's best to have no more than 2 drinks in the same day.
Do past lifestyle habits affect future health?
The health risks of using tobacco and overusing alcohol begin to drop within days after a person stops using them. However, how past usage may affect a person's longevity is difficult to predict.
Why is my heart rate high?
Many factors can increase heart rate from the normal pace of 60 to 100 beats per minute. Lifestyle choices and certain medications can raise heart rate, as can serious conditions. When an elevated heart rate is joined by urgent symptoms, seek immediate care.
Recent Blog Articles
Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
Moving from couch to 5K
How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
What? Another medical form to fill out?
How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
Concussion in children: What to know and do
What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
Free Healthbeat Signup
Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!Sign Up