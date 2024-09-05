Staying Healthy

Want to stop harmful drinking? AA versus SMART Recovery

What do people like — and dislike — about these two self-help programs?

By , Executive Editor, Harvard Heart Letter

People seated in a circle in middle of large room; concept is peer support meeting for alcohol use recovery

Ready to address excessive drinking in your life? Many people find peer support helps them take steps toward recovery. Two well-known self-help organizations built around peer support are Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) and Self-Management and Recovery Training (SMART Recovery). While some people seeking recovery even attend both programs, others forego both options.

Why do people choose those different paths — and what do they like, dislike, and find helpful about their chosen option? To find out, researchers questioned 80 participants enrolled in a two-year study about recovery from alcohol use disorder (20 each in AA, SMART Recovery, both, or neither).

Dr. John F. Kelly, professor of psychiatry in addiction medicine at Harvard Medical School, led the study, which was published in the Journal of Substance Use and Addiction Treatment. Here he explains key findings and shares his perspective and advice for people seeking peer support to stop problematic drinking.

Camaraderie: A common theme for both groups

The most striking finding was that for people attending either group, camaraderie was by far the most important aspect.

"There's something about the connection with other people with similar experiences that helps decrease the self-stigma and shame that people have around this issue," says Dr. Kelly, who founded the Recovery Research Institute at Massachusetts General Hospital. "Seeing role models of people who found solutions and a way out, and championing these examples of successful recovery, is very powerful," he adds.

What else do people appreciate about AA?

Founded in 1935, AA has been around far longer than SMART Recovery, which began in 1990. AA's popularity makes it easy to find meetings, which was one benefit cited in the study. "Within a 45-minute drive of downtown Boston, there are 1,800 AA meetings a week, compared with just 30 SMART meetings," says Dr. Kelly.

You can also find a wider variety of specialized AA meetings, including those catering to different age groups, women, or LGBTQ+ people, for example. Larger metropolitan areas may have meetings conducted in different languages, as well.

AA follows a 12-step program, defined as a set of spiritual principles that help people achieve sobriety. Yet hardly anyone in the study mentioned spirituality in their responses, says Dr. Kelly. In fact, other research suggests that about half the people attending AA don't seem to have a strong sense of needing to believe in a formal deity or higher power. "Some people say that connection with other people is what makes it a spiritual experience," he says.

What else draws people to SMART Recovery?

The study results confirm years of anecdotal reports about why people choose SMART Recovery over AA, says Dr. Kelly. "What attracts people to SMART Recovery is the organization's focus on science and clinical evidence," he says.

Their approach incorporates cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) and motivational psychology into their support groups. The goal is to help participants to recognize and cope with the emotional and environmental triggers for their drinking. Still, in this study, people who chose SMART Recovery stayed with it for the social aspects, according to responses about what they like best about the program, says Dr. Kelly.

Compared to people who attended AA, study participants who chose SMART tended to have less severe problems with alcohol use. They had more education, higher rates of employment, and greater economic resources. They were also less likely to have had prior treatment or involvement with the criminal justice system. SMART may be a particularly good fit for people with that kind of profile.

People who attended both AA and SMART Recovery groups tended to be the most severely affected by their problems with alcohol, and were seeking anything and everything to get help. Those who attended neither program were less seriously affected.

What are other differences between AA and SMART Recovery?

While AA groups are led by members in recovery, SMART groups are led by trained facilitators who are not required to be in recovery themselves.

In the study, that lack of "lived experience" wasn't perceived as a negative, although some people mentioned that they didn't like some of the facilitators, Dr. Kelly says. However, a trained facilitator can gently stop and redirect members who engage in meandering, lengthy, and potentially irritating monologues (known as a "drunkalogue") that may dominate group discussions. AA group leaders don't intervene in that way and have no formal group facilitation training.

However, AA strongly encourages people who join the fellowship, as it is called, to have a sponsor. Sponsors are experienced members with at least one year of recovery who serve as mentors for new members and are available between meetings. SMART Recovery doesn't have formal sponsors, but facilitators encourage people to swap phone numbers and reach out to each other between meetings.

Should you participate in a support group to stop drinking?

"When I'm counseling patients, I lay out the different options and let people decide which program seems like the best personal fit for them," says Dr. Kelly.

Because AA has been around for much longer, he notes that there's more evidence about what contributes most to success with this approach. Research shows the three factors that have the biggest positive effect on remission for alcohol misuse are:

  • Having a sponsor. This is the single most important factor influencing recovery.
  • Attending at least three meetings per week. Consistently showing up, especially during the first year, also appears to boost the odds of recovery.
  • Speaking at meetings. Saying something aloud in the group meetings — even if it's just a sentence or two — reinforces the likelihood of ongoing recovery. It also makes it easier to connect with other members in the "meeting after the meeting."

About the Author

photo of Julie Corliss

Julie Corliss, Executive Editor, Harvard Heart Letter

Julie Corliss is the executive editor of the Harvard Heart Letter. Before working at Harvard, she was a medical writer and editor at HealthNews, a consumer newsletter affiliated with The New England Journal of Medicine. She … See Full Bio
View all posts by Julie Corliss

About the Reviewer

photo of Howard E. LeWine, MD

Howard E. LeWine, MD, Chief Medical Editor, Harvard Health Publishing

Dr. Howard LeWine is a practicing internist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, Chief Medical Editor at Harvard Health Publishing, and editor in chief of Harvard Men’s Health Watch. See Full Bio
View all posts by Howard E. LeWine, MD
Share This Page
Print This Page

Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Which skin creams are most effective for eczema?
blog image 1

Why follow a vaccine schedule for children?
blog image 1

CAR-T immunotherapy for prostate cancer?
blog image 1

Boosting your child's immune system
blog image 1

Gratitude enhances health, brings happiness — and may even lengthen lives
blog image 1

The popularity of e-bikes and e-scooters is soaring, but are they safe?
blog image 1

Helping children make friends: What parents can do
blog image 1

Want to stop harmful drinking? AA versus SMART Recovery
blog image 1

Mpox is back: What to know and do
blog image 1

How well do you score on brain health?
/

Related Content

Can drinking raise my blood pressure? featured image

Staying Healthy

Can drinking raise my blood pressure?
A healthy lifestyle late in life still offers benefits featured image

Staying Healthy

A healthy lifestyle late in life still offers benefits
Drinks on a plane: Consider saying no featured image

Staying Healthy

Drinks on a plane: Consider saying no
Alcohol Mind & Mood

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.