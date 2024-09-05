Staying Healthy
Want to stop harmful drinking? AA versus SMART Recovery
What do people like — and dislike — about these two self-help programs?
Reviewed by Howard E. LeWine, MD, Chief Medical Editor, Harvard Health Publishing
Ready to address excessive drinking in your life? Many people find peer support helps them take steps toward recovery. Two well-known self-help organizations built around peer support are Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) and Self-Management and Recovery Training (SMART Recovery). While some people seeking recovery even attend both programs, others forego both options.
Why do people choose those different paths — and what do they like, dislike, and find helpful about their chosen option? To find out, researchers questioned 80 participants enrolled in a two-year study about recovery from alcohol use disorder (20 each in AA, SMART Recovery, both, or neither).
Dr. John F. Kelly, professor of psychiatry in addiction medicine at Harvard Medical School, led the study, which was published in the Journal of Substance Use and Addiction Treatment. Here he explains key findings and shares his perspective and advice for people seeking peer support to stop problematic drinking.
Camaraderie: A common theme for both groups
The most striking finding was that for people attending either group, camaraderie was by far the most important aspect.
"There's something about the connection with other people with similar experiences that helps decrease the self-stigma and shame that people have around this issue," says Dr. Kelly, who founded the Recovery Research Institute at Massachusetts General Hospital. "Seeing role models of people who found solutions and a way out, and championing these examples of successful recovery, is very powerful," he adds.
What else do people appreciate about AA?
Founded in 1935, AA has been around far longer than SMART Recovery, which began in 1990. AA's popularity makes it easy to find meetings, which was one benefit cited in the study. "Within a 45-minute drive of downtown Boston, there are 1,800 AA meetings a week, compared with just 30 SMART meetings," says Dr. Kelly.
You can also find a wider variety of specialized AA meetings, including those catering to different age groups, women, or LGBTQ+ people, for example. Larger metropolitan areas may have meetings conducted in different languages, as well.
AA follows a 12-step program, defined as a set of spiritual principles that help people achieve sobriety. Yet hardly anyone in the study mentioned spirituality in their responses, says Dr. Kelly. In fact, other research suggests that about half the people attending AA don't seem to have a strong sense of needing to believe in a formal deity or higher power. "Some people say that connection with other people is what makes it a spiritual experience," he says.
What else draws people to SMART Recovery?
The study results confirm years of anecdotal reports about why people choose SMART Recovery over AA, says Dr. Kelly. "What attracts people to SMART Recovery is the organization's focus on science and clinical evidence," he says.
Their approach incorporates cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) and motivational psychology into their support groups. The goal is to help participants to recognize and cope with the emotional and environmental triggers for their drinking. Still, in this study, people who chose SMART Recovery stayed with it for the social aspects, according to responses about what they like best about the program, says Dr. Kelly.
Compared to people who attended AA, study participants who chose SMART tended to have less severe problems with alcohol use. They had more education, higher rates of employment, and greater economic resources. They were also less likely to have had prior treatment or involvement with the criminal justice system. SMART may be a particularly good fit for people with that kind of profile.
People who attended both AA and SMART Recovery groups tended to be the most severely affected by their problems with alcohol, and were seeking anything and everything to get help. Those who attended neither program were less seriously affected.
What are other differences between AA and SMART Recovery?
While AA groups are led by members in recovery, SMART groups are led by trained facilitators who are not required to be in recovery themselves.
In the study, that lack of "lived experience" wasn't perceived as a negative, although some people mentioned that they didn't like some of the facilitators, Dr. Kelly says. However, a trained facilitator can gently stop and redirect members who engage in meandering, lengthy, and potentially irritating monologues (known as a "drunkalogue") that may dominate group discussions. AA group leaders don't intervene in that way and have no formal group facilitation training.
However, AA strongly encourages people who join the fellowship, as it is called, to have a sponsor. Sponsors are experienced members with at least one year of recovery who serve as mentors for new members and are available between meetings. SMART Recovery doesn't have formal sponsors, but facilitators encourage people to swap phone numbers and reach out to each other between meetings.
Should you participate in a support group to stop drinking?
"When I'm counseling patients, I lay out the different options and let people decide which program seems like the best personal fit for them," says Dr. Kelly.
Because AA has been around for much longer, he notes that there's more evidence about what contributes most to success with this approach. Research shows the three factors that have the biggest positive effect on remission for alcohol misuse are:
- Having a sponsor. This is the single most important factor influencing recovery.
- Attending at least three meetings per week. Consistently showing up, especially during the first year, also appears to boost the odds of recovery.
- Speaking at meetings. Saying something aloud in the group meetings — even if it's just a sentence or two — reinforces the likelihood of ongoing recovery. It also makes it easier to connect with other members in the "meeting after the meeting."
About the Author
Julie Corliss, Executive Editor, Harvard Heart Letter
About the Reviewer
Howard E. LeWine, MD, Chief Medical Editor, Harvard Health Publishing
Disclaimer:
As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.
No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.