Staying Healthy
The risk of inactive ingredients in everyday drugs
Allergic reactions or gastrointestinal distress are possibilities.
Your prescription pills contain more than just active ingredients to treat your medical condition. They're also full of inactive ingredients — additives with many jobs, such as helping a pill keep its shape.
Many of those inactive ingredients have the potential to cause adverse reactions, according to a Harvard study published March 13, 2019, in Science Translational Medicine.
