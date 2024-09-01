Tattoos may raise lymphoma risks

Having a tattoo may increase your risk of developing lymphoma, a type of white blood cell cancer, a new analysis suggests.

The study, published in the June 2024 issue of eClinical Medicine, analyzed the nearly 12,000 cases of lymphoma among Swedish adults ages 20 to 60 that were diagnosed between 2007 and 2017. Using questionnaires, researchers determined which participants had one or more tattoos. After adjusting for other risk factors, the researchers found that tattooed participants had a 21% higher risk of lymphoma than their non-tattooed peers. But size didn't seem to matter: no evidence was found that lymphoma risk increased among individuals with larger areas of tattooed skin.