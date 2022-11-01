Staying Healthy

Taking it slow

The "slow living" style has many health benefits.

By , Executive Editor, Harvard Men's Health Watch

photo of a man bent over a pottery wheel as he uses a tool to shape the clay

An active life is a healthier one. But there are times when you should embrace a slower pace, an approach commonly known as "slow living."

"Slow living isn't about doing less, but doing more with greater focus and purpose and at the right speed," says Laura Malloy, director of the Successful Aging Program at Harvard-affiliated Benson-Henry Institute for Mind Body Medicine. "It's about enjoying the moments and putting more energy and enjoyment into fewer things."

Quality over quantity

Older adults could be putting the hectic years of work and family obligations behind them. Yet many seniors claim they are busier now, as they juggle new interests and commitments.

"It's hard to jump off the treadmill of busyness when you've been on it for so long," says Malloy. "But one aspect of slow living is that it helps you evaluate what is important and what offers the greatest pleasure, and what you should consider giving up. It teaches you to value quality over quantity."

Practicing slow living may indirectly offer health benefits, such as lowering your stress level and blood pressure as you become more mindful during the day. It also can improve your social interactions by teaching you to be more engaged in conversations where you listen more and talk less. In addition, slow living encourages greater awareness of your surroundings and how your body moves, so you are less likely to make missteps that could cause injury. Being more attentive, in turn, helps improve concentration and short-term memory. "It can help you become less forgetful about recent actions like whether you locked the front door, turned off the stove, or took your medicine," says Malloy.

Slow and steady

You don't need to make sweeping changes to embrace slow living. "Try to incorporate slow living into your daily routines, or choose certain moments to practice it, so over time, it becomes a more natural part of your behavior," says Malloy. Here are five strategies you can try to make your life slower and even healthier.

Engage in routines. We mindlessly do many daily tasks, like bathing, brushing our teeth, making coffee, and washing dishes. Instead of doing them on autopilot or rushing to get them completed, try to be fully present in the process. For instance, when showering, note the smell of the soap and how the hot water soothes your muscles. If you feel rushed or your mind wanders, bring your attention back to the various sensations. "Paying attention to the smallest details like this can slow your entire rhythm," says Malloy.

Take a mindful walk. Use a regular walking workout to practice mindfulness. "Don't focus on rushing from point A to point B," says Malloy. "Instead, pay attention to your surroundings and use all your senses. Notice the scenery, the sounds of birds, the smell of the air, how the sun feel against your skin."

Do a mini-unplug. Spend 15 to 20 minutes each day disconnected from the world. No computer, phone, TV, or interactions. Just be present and do nothing. "This forces your body and mind to slow down, and you may notice how refreshed you feel after unplugging yourself for a while," says Malloy. Research also has shown that time spent letting your mind wander can enhance creativity and problem-solving skills.

Take up a new hobby. "We tend to be more attentive and savor the experience when doing something we enjoy," says Malloy. Consider a new activity or interest, or revisit one from your past.

Do only one chore. When faced with multiple household chores, we tend to focus on completing the list instead of individual tasks. Instead, only complete one chore and leave the rest for later. "This helps you stay engaged until the task is finished and offers a wonderful sense of satisfaction and appreciation, which further reinforces the benefits of slowing down," says Malloy.

Image: © Jackyenjoyphotography/Getty Images

About the Author

photo of Matthew Solan

Matthew Solan, Executive Editor, Harvard Men's Health Watch

Matthew Solan is the executive editor of Harvard Men’s Health Watch. He previously served as executive editor for UCLA Health’s Healthy Years and as a contributor to Duke Medicine’s Health News and Weill Cornell Medical College’s … See Full Bio
View all posts by Matthew Solan

About the Reviewer

photo of Howard E. LeWine, MD

Howard E. LeWine, MD, Chief Medical Editor, Harvard Health Publishing

Dr. Howard LeWine is a practicing internist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, Chief Medical Editor at Harvard Health Publishing, and editor in chief of Harvard Men’s Health Watch. See Full Bio
View all posts by Howard E. LeWine, MD
Share This Page
Print This Page

Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
blog image 1

Moving from couch to 5K
blog image 1

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
blog image 1

Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
blog image 1

What? Another medical form to fill out?
blog image 1

How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
blog image 1

A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
blog image 1

Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
blog image 1

Concussion in children: What to know and do
blog image 1

What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
/

Related Content

Does sleeping with an eye mask improve learning and alertness? featured image

Mind & Mood

Does sleeping with an eye mask improve learning and alertness?

Mind & Mood

"Unsticking" sticky thoughts
Slowing down racing thoughts featured image

Mind & Mood

Slowing down racing thoughts
Concentration & Focus Healthy Aging Life Decisions Memory Stress

You might also be interested in…

The Joint Pain Relief Workout: Healing exercises for your shoulders, hips, knees, and ankles

Is joint pain holding you back? Perhaps an achy ankle or sore knee is making it difficult to enjoy a run through your favorite park or even taking a short walk. Or maybe a throbbing hip or shoulder prevents you from whacking a golf ball or performing simple tasks like carrying a bag of groceries. The exercises in this report, The Joint Pain Relief Workout: Healing exercises for your shoulders, hips, knees, and ankles, can help relieve ankle, knee, hip, or shoulder pain, and help you become more active again, which can help you stay independent long into your later years.

Read More

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.