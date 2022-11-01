Staying Healthy
Taking it slow
The "slow living" style has many health benefits.
- Reviewed by Howard E. LeWine, MD, Chief Medical Editor, Harvard Health Publishing
An active life is a healthier one. But there are times when you should embrace a slower pace, an approach commonly known as "slow living."
"Slow living isn't about doing less, but doing more with greater focus and purpose and at the right speed," says Laura Malloy, director of the Successful Aging Program at Harvard-affiliated Benson-Henry Institute for Mind Body Medicine. "It's about enjoying the moments and putting more energy and enjoyment into fewer things."
Quality over quantity
Older adults could be putting the hectic years of work and family obligations behind them. Yet many seniors claim they are busier now, as they juggle new interests and commitments.
"It's hard to jump off the treadmill of busyness when you've been on it for so long," says Malloy. "But one aspect of slow living is that it helps you evaluate what is important and what offers the greatest pleasure, and what you should consider giving up. It teaches you to value quality over quantity."
Practicing slow living may indirectly offer health benefits, such as lowering your stress level and blood pressure as you become more mindful during the day. It also can improve your social interactions by teaching you to be more engaged in conversations where you listen more and talk less. In addition, slow living encourages greater awareness of your surroundings and how your body moves, so you are less likely to make missteps that could cause injury. Being more attentive, in turn, helps improve concentration and short-term memory. "It can help you become less forgetful about recent actions like whether you locked the front door, turned off the stove, or took your medicine," says Malloy.
Slow and steady
You don't need to make sweeping changes to embrace slow living. "Try to incorporate slow living into your daily routines, or choose certain moments to practice it, so over time, it becomes a more natural part of your behavior," says Malloy. Here are five strategies you can try to make your life slower and even healthier.
Engage in routines. We mindlessly do many daily tasks, like bathing, brushing our teeth, making coffee, and washing dishes. Instead of doing them on autopilot or rushing to get them completed, try to be fully present in the process. For instance, when showering, note the smell of the soap and how the hot water soothes your muscles. If you feel rushed or your mind wanders, bring your attention back to the various sensations. "Paying attention to the smallest details like this can slow your entire rhythm," says Malloy.
Take a mindful walk. Use a regular walking workout to practice mindfulness. "Don't focus on rushing from point A to point B," says Malloy. "Instead, pay attention to your surroundings and use all your senses. Notice the scenery, the sounds of birds, the smell of the air, how the sun feel against your skin."
Do a mini-unplug. Spend 15 to 20 minutes each day disconnected from the world. No computer, phone, TV, or interactions. Just be present and do nothing. "This forces your body and mind to slow down, and you may notice how refreshed you feel after unplugging yourself for a while," says Malloy. Research also has shown that time spent letting your mind wander can enhance creativity and problem-solving skills.
Take up a new hobby. "We tend to be more attentive and savor the experience when doing something we enjoy," says Malloy. Consider a new activity or interest, or revisit one from your past.
Do only one chore. When faced with multiple household chores, we tend to focus on completing the list instead of individual tasks. Instead, only complete one chore and leave the rest for later. "This helps you stay engaged until the task is finished and offers a wonderful sense of satisfaction and appreciation, which further reinforces the benefits of slowing down," says Malloy.
Image: © Jackyenjoyphotography/Getty Images
About the Author
Matthew Solan, Executive Editor, Harvard Men's Health Watch
About the Reviewer
Howard E. LeWine, MD, Chief Medical Editor, Harvard Health Publishing
Disclaimer:
As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.
No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.