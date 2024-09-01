Staying Healthy
Mediterranean diet may help you live longer
Research we're watching
- Reviewed by Toni Golen, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Women's Health Watch; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing; Contributor
Women who follow a Mediterranean diet — which is rich in fruits, vegetables, nuts, olive oil, whole grains, and legumes — may reduce their risk of dying over the next 25 years by nearly one-quarter, a new study suggests.
The Harvard-led analysis, published online May 31, 2024, by JAMA Network Open, tracked 25,315 women (average age 55 at the study's start) for an average of 25 years. At the outset, the women completed dietary questionnaires and gave blood samples. The researchers assessed the women's dietary patterns and measured blood markers associated with metabolism, inflammation levels, insulin resistance, and various lipids involved in cardiovascular health. Nearly 3,900 women died over the follow-up period, and researchers determined causes of death from medical records.
