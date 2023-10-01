Hidden causes of weight gain

The reason for gaining weight isn't always a mystery. For example, you might know you've been eating more and exercising less, a potent combo that often results in extra pounds. But sometimes the cause isn't quite so obvious. And you might not be aware of many of the other factors that can contribute to weight gain.

Age-related causes

Getting older brings physiological changes that can affect weight. Chief among them is muscle loss. Starting in middle age, we lose about 1% of muscle mass per year, which affects strength and metabolism (how fast we burn calories). "Smaller muscles use fewer calories. If your diet doesn't change, you'll consume more calories than you need. The excess is stored as fat," says Dr. Caroline Apovian, an obesity medicine specialist and co-director of the Center for Weight Management and Wellness at Harvard-affiliated Brigham and Women's Hospital.