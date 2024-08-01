Healthy vacation habits to continue all year

Picnics, beach outings, dozing in the shade: there's a reason many of us feel our best during summer getaways. But we tend to snap back into our everyday, task-oriented mindset soon after — at the expense of our bodies and minds.

What if we could keep the best parts of our vacation routines and use them to fuel better health all year long? There are solid reasons to embrace a shift. More than four in 10 cancers are linked to lifestyle choices we can change, such as poor diet and physical inactivity. These risk factors are also among the top contributors to heart disease.