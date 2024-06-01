The 2024 presidential election, in which the two leading candidates will turn 78 and 82 during the year, has raised the issue about cognitive health as people age.

But individuals known as "super-agers" have shown that for some, age really is only a number. "Super-agers are known to maintain peak mental prowess well into their 90s and avoid Alzheimer's disease and other dementias," says Dr. Daniel Daneshvar, chief of the Division of Brain Injury Rehabilitation at Harvard-affiliated Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital. "While the general thinking is that memory declines and brain functions slow as we age no matter what, studies on super-agers suggest this is not inevitable, and there may be ways to maintain high levels of cognitive function for much longer in life."