Staying Healthy
Can you become a "super-ager"?
Some people live into their 90s with no signs of cognitive decline. What makes them special?
- Reviewed by Howard E. LeWine, MD, Chief Medical Editor, Harvard Health Publishing
The 2024 presidential election, in which the two leading candidates will turn 78 and 82 during the year, has raised the issue about cognitive health as people age.
But individuals known as "super-agers" have shown that for some, age really is only a number. "Super-agers are known to maintain peak mental prowess well into their 90s and avoid Alzheimer's disease and other dementias," says Dr. Daniel Daneshvar, chief of the Division of Brain Injury Rehabilitation at Harvard-affiliated Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital. "While the general thinking is that memory declines and brain functions slow as we age no matter what, studies on super-agers suggest this is not inevitable, and there may be ways to maintain high levels of cognitive function for much longer in life."
To continue reading this article, you must log in.
Subscribe to Harvard Health Online for immediate access to health news and information from Harvard Medical School.
- Research health conditions
- Check your symptoms
- Prepare for a doctor's visit or test
- Find the best treatments and procedures for you
- Explore options for better nutrition and exercise
I'd like to receive access to Harvard Health Online for only $4.99 a month.Sign Me Up
Already a member? Login ».
About the Author
Matthew Solan, Executive Editor, Harvard Men's Health Watch
About the Reviewer
Howard E. LeWine, MD, Chief Medical Editor, Harvard Health Publishing
Disclaimer:
As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.
No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.