Surprising causes of neck pain

A sore neck can dog you in every position — lying down, sitting, standing, or walking — and the discomfort can be debilitating. The pain might come from structural neck problems such as arthritis (worn cartilage at the ends of your neck bones) or degenerated discs (worn cushions between your neck bones).

But often the cause is related to strains in the neck muscles, triggered by something subtle in your daily routine. Here are some surprising culprits behind neck pain and strain, plus quick fixes to feel better.