Pain
Surprising causes of neck pain
Your daily activities may be triggering pain without you realizing it.
- Reviewed by Anthony L. Komaroff, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Health Letter
A sore neck can dog you in every position — lying down, sitting, standing, or walking — and the discomfort can be debilitating. The pain might come from structural neck problems such as arthritis (worn cartilage at the ends of your neck bones) or degenerated discs (worn cushions between your neck bones).
But often the cause is related to strains in the neck muscles, triggered by something subtle in your daily routine. Here are some surprising culprits behind neck pain and strain, plus quick fixes to feel better.
To continue reading this article, you must log in.
Subscribe to Harvard Health Online for immediate access to health news and information from Harvard Medical School.
- Research health conditions
- Check your symptoms
- Prepare for a doctor's visit or test
- Find the best treatments and procedures for you
- Explore options for better nutrition and exercise
I'd like to receive access to Harvard Health Online for only $4.99 a month.Sign Me Up
Already a member? Login ».
About the Author
Heidi Godman, Executive Editor, Harvard Health Letter
About the Reviewer
Anthony L. Komaroff, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Health Letter
Disclaimer:
As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.
No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.