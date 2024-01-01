Chest pain: Causes other than the heart

It's so clich' it's called the Holly­wood heart attack: people dramatically clutching their chests and crumbling to the ground. Unlike in the movies, however, many instances of chest pain — especially when it's fleeting — don't involve the heart at all.

More than 6.5 million emergency department visits in the United States each year are due to chest pain, as are nearly four million outpatient clinic visits, according to the American Heart Association. Notably, however, most of these cases are not found to be heart-related.