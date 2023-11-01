Mind & Mood
"Unsticking" sticky thoughts
Here's what to do when certain thoughts interfere with your concentration and activities.
- Reviewed by Anthony L. Komaroff, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Health Letter
Some thoughts just won't leave us alone — they play over and over again, like a song you can't get out of your head. While a recurring melody can be annoying, it probably won't pose any problems, especially if you can think of other things. A sticky thought is different. "It causes distress. You can't divert your attention away from it, and it interferes with your day," says Dr. Stephanie Collier, a psychiatrist at Harvard-affiliated McLean Hospital.
Causes and examples
It's normal for people to have sticky thoughts occasionally. If it happens a lot, it could be due to stress or an underlying condition, such as the following.
To continue reading this article, you must log in.
Subscribe to Harvard Health Online for immediate access to health news and information from Harvard Medical School.
- Research health conditions
- Check your symptoms
- Prepare for a doctor's visit or test
- Find the best treatments and procedures for you
- Explore options for better nutrition and exercise
I'd like to receive access to Harvard Health Online for only $4.99 a month.Sign Me Up
Already a member? Login ».
About the Author
Heidi Godman, Executive Editor, Harvard Health Letter
About the Reviewer
Anthony L. Komaroff, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Health Letter
Disclaimer:
As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.
No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.