"Unsticking" sticky thoughts

Some thoughts just won't leave us alone — they play over and over again, like a song you can't get out of your head. While a recurring melody can be annoying, it probably won't pose any problems, especially if you can think of other things. A sticky thought is different. "It causes distress. You can't divert your attention away from it, and it interferes with your day," says Dr. Stephanie Collier, a psychiatrist at Harvard-affiliated McLean Hospital.

Causes and examples

It's normal for people to have sticky thoughts occasionally. If it happens a lot, it could be due to stress or an underlying condition, such as the following.