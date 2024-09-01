Mind & Mood
Music as medicine
Music therapy doesn't just soothe the soul — it can help people with a variety of health conditions feel and function better.
Just a few gentle strums of ukelele music can immediately transport us to a place of calm. This mysterious effect is one reason board-certified music therapist Lorrie Kubicek helps many patients take up the easy-to-play instrument after they're diagnosed with cancer or another major health condition — transforming a fraught situation into a constructive one.
"Instead of saying 'I have to go to the hospital for my chemo,' patients start saying, 'I have to go to the hospital for my ukelele lesson,'" says Kubicek, co-director of the Katherine A. Gallagher Integrated Therapies Program at Harvard-affiliated Mass General Cancer Center.
But music therapy is far more than a pleasant diversion, exemplifying how the art and science of medicine can work in tandem. With ancient roots — the Chinese character for medicine includes the character for music — the approach also helped rehabilitate World War II veterans' minds, bodies, and spirits.
Characterized by personally tailored music interventions such as singing, songwriting, playing an instrument, listening to music, or moving to the beat, music therapy strikes a chord in many areas of medicine. Evidence increasingly suggests it helps people better manage disease symptoms and treatment side effects by curbing stress, soothing pain, promoting sleep, and boosting focus.
"Music connects you to a part of yourself that's well, and that's true no matter what patient population we're working with," Kubicek says. "Music remains, no matter the challenges a person is facing."
Personalized approach
Music therapy isn't the same thing as music medicine, in which patients simply wear headphones and listen to their favorite music for relaxation or distraction while undergoing medical treatment. It also doesn't require any musical background or experience to participate or benefit.
The therapy begins with a one-on-one assessment with a music therapist to explore how each person relates to music and what problems they may face. "We combine this information with evidence-based interventions to help patients feel, deal, or heal as quickly as possible," Kubicek says. "We figure out how music can help you move toward your goals in a way that sets you up for success."
Building on decades of research, recent studies indicate this type of intervention can provide important relief by reducing anxiety during medical treatment, according to a 2021 research review published in Psychiatry Research.
"We see this all the time," she says. "Because of music's connection to the limbic system in the brain, it can help you access the relaxation response and calm your nervous system, slowing down your breathing. It really helps shift your mind from what it's stuck on or worried about and helps you land in the moment you're in."
People with Alzheimer's disease were the focus of a research review published online in March 2023 by Alzheimer's Research and Therapy, which suggested that music therapy improved memory, attention, and orientation in these patients. And for people with psychiatric illnesses such as depression, Kubicek says, music therapy can "bring energy and joy back at a very dark time in people's lives. It's also really beautiful to see how music can connect people of different ages and stages, cognitive abilities, and cultures."
Stretching the benefits
Regardless of diagnosis, music therapy can hit the right notes as long as you feel a connection to music. "You don't need to be a musician. You just need to love music and have something you want to develop or nurture," she says.
You also don't need to wait for your doctor to offer music therapy. Ask her — or your local hospital or clinic — to refer you to a program. "If you do have a specific diagnosis, you can always ask your health care team," Kubicek says. You can also find a music therapist near you through the American Music Therapy Association.
To maximize the therapy's benefits, find a balance between taking risks and staying in your comfort zone, Kubicek advises. "When we're exploring music, often we're trying something new for the first time," she says. "Find that 'stretch zone,' because you don't know the full effect of what music can do for you until you try."
