Break the cycle

If you've ever gone through your day with a song running through your head, you know those "earworms" can be either amusing or annoying. But when a single intrusive thought is circling round and round, that's called rumination — and it's seldom pleasant.

An endless repetition of a negative thought or theme that spirals downward, tanking your mood, rumination often involves replaying a past scenario or conversation in your head or trying to solve a maddening problem. "I think it's quite common, and some people do it all the time — like picking a scab," says Dr. Jacqueline Olds, a psychiatrist at Harvard-affiliated Massachusetts General Hospital.