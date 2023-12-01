Mind & Mood
Blasting through mental health misperceptions
Fight back against pervasive stereotypes with these liberating strategies.
- Reviewed by Toni Golen, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Women's Health Watch; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing; Contributor
For all its downsides, the pandemic helped us to do a better job of openly discussing mental health. But that doesn't mean everyone is up to speed on how strikingly common mental illness is — or immune to stubborn stereotypes that label people struggling with mental health challenges as somehow defective.
An estimated 58 million American adults — more than one in five — live with a mental illness such as anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, or obsessive-compulsive disorder, among others. And more women than men receive treatment such as medication or counseling for such an issue, according to the National Institute of Mental Health.
