Men's Health

What lifestyle changes can help me avoid prostate cancer?

On call

By , Chief Medical Editor, Harvard Health Publishing

photo of a man in the middle of a tennis serve, he has just thrown the ball up in the air and his other arm is back holding the racquet

Q. I don't have a family history of prostate cancer, but I still want to lower my risk. Are there daily lifestyle changes I should adopt to help?

A. If men live long enough, most will develop cancer cells in their prostate gland. About 80% of men ages 80 and older live with some prostate cancer.

However, only a small percentage will develop an aggressive form of cancer that affects their quality of life and longevity. Therefore, the more important questions are what lifestyle changes might delay the onset of prostate cancer and decrease the risk of developing advanced prostate cancer. Here are three areas that observational studies have found may help.

Diet. Research has shown that the same types of diets associated with better heart and brain health are linked to a reduced risk of aggressive prostate cancer. In a study published in the March 2022 issue of The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, researchers who followed 47,239 men over 28 years found that men who reported eating primarily a plant-based diet, like the Mediterranean or DASH diets, had a significantly lower risk of developing aggressive prostate cancer. Other studies have shown following these healthier diets also may lower the odds of dying from prostate cancer. While this benefit might be related to the high amounts of omega-3 fatty acids in fish (a staple of the Mediterranean and DASH diets), taking a fish oil supplement has not been shown to reduce prostate cancer risk.

What you don't eat also matters. Maintaining a healthy weight and avoiding obesity is linked to a lower chance of developing advanced prostate cancer. Also, limiting meat and added sugars may be good for prostate health.

Exercise. Some evidence suggests that regular exercise can lower a man's likelihood of getting prostate cancer. In 2019, Harvard researchers published findings that showed men who engaged most frequently in vigorous activity had a 30% lower risk of developing advanced prostate cancer and a 25% lower risk of dying from prostate cancer compared with men who exercised the least.

Ejaculation frequency. Men who ejaculate frequently appear to have a lower risk of prostate cancer. According to one long-running large study, men who ejaculated more than 21 times per month had a 20% lower prostate cancer risk than those who ejaculated four to seven times monthly. It's not clear why frequent ejaculation is protective. Some experts believe the release of semen flushes harmful substances from the prostate. However, this study did not address the risk of advanced prostate cancer.

Image: © Oleg Breslavtsev/Getty Images

About the Author

photo of Howard E. LeWine, MD

Howard E. LeWine, MD, Chief Medical Editor, Harvard Health Publishing

Dr. Howard LeWine is a practicing internist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, Chief Medical Editor at Harvard Health Publishing, and editor in chief of Harvard Men’s Health Watch. See Full Bio
View all posts by Howard E. LeWine, MD
Share This Page
Print This Page

Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Moving from couch to 5K
blog image 1

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
blog image 1

Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
blog image 1

What? Another medical form to fill out?
blog image 1

How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
blog image 1

A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
blog image 1

Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
blog image 1

Concussion in children: What to know and do
blog image 1

What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
blog image 1

Your amazing parathyroid glands
/

Related Content

Protect yourself from falls outside the home featured image

Staying Healthy

Protect yourself from falls outside the home
More evidence suggests multivitamins slow cognitive decline featured image

Mind & Mood

More evidence suggests multivitamins slow cognitive decline
Advice for aging exercise enthusiasts featured image

Heart Health

Advice for aging exercise enthusiasts
Healthy Aging Healthy Eating Physical Activity Prostate Cancer Sexual Health

You might also be interested in…

Prostate Diseases

Most men eventually develop some type of prostate problem, and when they do there are usually no easy solutions. More than a primer on prostate conditions, this Special Health Report, the Annual Report on Prostate Diseases, includes roundtable discussions with experts at the forefront of prostate research, interviews with men about their treatment decisions, and the latest thinking on complementary therapies. This report will provide you with the information you need to understand the current controversies, avoid common pitfalls, and work with your doctor to make informed choices about your prostate health.

Read More

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.