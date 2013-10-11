Men's Health

Try these techniques to relieve common urinary symptoms without medication

For frequent urination or urgency in men, these methods really work. And you can always switch to medication later.

  • Reviewed by Marc B. Garnick, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Medical School Annual Report on Prostate Diseases; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing

photo of a wooden model of a human figure with its hands over its crotch

If you are a man over age 50, chances are you know — or will soon — someone taking a medication for an enlarged prostate gland. In fact, by age 60, half of all men will have an enlarged prostate, a condition also known as benign prostatic hyperplasia, or BPH. By age 85, the number reaches 90%.

Urinary problems caused by BPH

BPH can cause bothersome problems like frequent urination at night, slow urine flow, difficulty urinating or completely emptying the bladder, and the urgent need to urinate at inconvenient times.

Do you have BPH?

Irritative symptoms
(Problems with bladder function)

Obstructive symptoms
(Problems with the flow of urine)

  • Difficulty starting urination
  • Straining to urinate
  • Incomplete bladder emptying
  • Weak, slow, or intermittent urine stream
  • Dribbling after urinating

What is BPH?

Unfortunately, most men will experience some kind of prostate problem during their lifetime. Prostate problems are generally associated with three conditions: prostatitis, cancer, and BPH.

BPH, or "enlarged prostate," refers to the excessive growth of the prostate gland. It usually occurs after age 50, likely due in part to a change in the balance of hormones as men get older. It's also believed certain male hormones such as dihydrotestosterone tend to act more strongly on the prostate gland later in life.

The urethra — the tube that conveys urine from the bladder to outside the body — passes right through the prostate, so it doesn't take much prostate growth to make urination difficult. As the bladder works against the blockage, its muscular walls thicken. This can cause problems like the need for more frequent visits to the bathroom and difficulty fully emptying the bladder.

Treatment options for BPH

Drug therapy relieves symptoms, and for severe problems surgery may be considered. But for men with milder symptoms that don't interfere much with their daily lives, simple changes in behavior can help to take the edge off urinary symptoms.

This approach is broadly available to men who have lower urinary tract symptoms that have been attributed to BPH, but who are not bothered enough to take on the small but finite risks of treatment, such as drugs or surgery.

The question that should drive treatment decisions is this: how much do your symptoms bother you? Whether it is getting in the way of doing the things you want to do should be the primary driver of treatment.

How bothersome is it?

Doctors use the International Prostate Symptom Score (IPSS) or the American Urological Association symptom score to measure how frequent a man's symptoms are. It's a seven-item questionnaire about typical BPH symptoms that provides a score from 0 to 35.

Typically, men who score 8 and above are more likely to think their condition needs treatment, but it varies from man to man. Above a score of 8 there is actually a spectrum of bother. Two men can have the same symptom score, and one can tolerate it just fine but the other can't.

Both tests cut through the subjectivity with this additional question: "If you were to spend the rest of your life with your urinary condition just the way it is now, how would you feel about that?" If the answer is, "I could live with it," then holding off on drug therapy or surgery might be best for you.

But not taking medication or having surgery doesn't mean "do nothing." It should include strategies to lessen symptoms or make them easier to cope with.

Living with BPH: A toolbox for managing urinary symptoms

BPH progresses slowly, so most men can decide for themselves if and when they would like to consider medication or surgery. Men with mild to moderate symptoms often find that the changes in fluid intake, medication use, and bladder habits listed below can noticeably relieve BPH's bothersome effects.

Medication use: Alter use of medications that could worsen urinary symptoms.

  • Talk to your doctor or pharmacist about prescription or over-the-counter medications that may be contributing to your BPH symptoms. Antihistamines and decongestants can cause problems for some.
  • If you use medications that could make you urinate more, don't take them right before driving, traveling, attending an event, or going to bed.
  • Don't rely on ineffective dietary supplements. Saw palmetto and other herbal supplements have failed rigorous scientific testing so far.

Fluid restriction: Change how much fluid you drink — and when — to prevent bothersome bathroom visits.

  • Don't drink liquids before driving, traveling, or attending events where finding a bathroom quickly could be difficult.
  • Avoid drinking caffeinated or alcoholic beverages after dinner or within two hours of your bedtime.

Bladder habits: Change the timing and manner in which you empty your bladder to reduce symptoms or make them less disruptive.

  • Don't hold it in; empty your bladder when you first get the urge.
  • When you are out in public, go to the bathroom and try to urinate when you get the chance, even if you don't feel a need right then.
  • Take your time when urinating so you empty your bladder as much as possible.
  • Double void: After each time you urinate, try again right away.
  • On long airplane flights, avoid drinking alcohol, and try to urinate every 60 to 90 minutes.

Bladder training:

  • If you experience urinary urgency, progressively delay the time to when you urinate.
  • Ask your doctor for detailed instructions on bladder training.

A serious complication of BPH

Infrequently, BPH can cause acute urinary retention, or the inability to pass urine. This may be accompanied by pain in the lower abdomen. Acute urinary retention is a medical emergency. If you are unable to empty your bladder, you will need to visit an emergency room where a medical professional will relieve the obstruction. Your physician or nurse may also instruct you on how to safely relieve the blockage yourself by inserting a small tube (catheter) through the opening at the tip of the penis and passing it into the bladder to enable urine to flow properly. This is called intermittent catheterization.s

About the Reviewer

photo of Marc B. Garnick, MD

Marc B. Garnick, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Medical School Annual Report on Prostate Diseases; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing

Dr. Marc B. Garnick is an internationally renowned expert in medical oncology and urologic cancer. A clinical professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School, he also maintains an active clinical practice at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical … See Full Bio
View all posts by Marc B. Garnick, MD
Share This Page
Print This Page

Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
blog image 1

Moving from couch to 5K
blog image 1

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
blog image 1

Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
blog image 1

What? Another medical form to fill out?
blog image 1

How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
blog image 1

A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
blog image 1

Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
blog image 1

Concussion in children: What to know and do
blog image 1

What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
/

You might also be interested in…

Better Bladder and Bowel Control: Practical strategies for managing incontinence

Most people take bladder and bowel control for granted — until something goes wrong. An estimated 32 million Americans have incontinence, the unintended loss of urine or feces that is significant enough to make it difficult for them to maintain good hygiene and carry on ordinary social and work lives. The good news is that treatments are becoming more effective and less invasive. This Special Health Report, Better Bladder and Bowel Control, describes the causes of urinary and bowel incontinence, and treatments tailored to the specific cause.

Read More

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.