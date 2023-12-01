Stress at work takes a toll on the heart

Men who report specific types of job-related stress face a higher risk of heart disease than those without such stress, according to a new study.

Researchers followed more than 6,500 white-collar workers for 18 years and identified two job-related conditions linked to higher cardiovascular risks. One was job strain, defined as high demands (such as having a heavy workload and tight deadlines) coupled with low control (for example, having little say in decision making). The other, called effort-reward imbalance, occurs when a person's effort is high but their salary, recognition, or job security are low.