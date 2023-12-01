Heart Health
Stress at work takes a toll on the heart
Research we're watching
Reviewed by Christopher P. Cannon, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Heart Letter; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing
Men who report specific types of job-related stress face a higher risk of heart disease than those without such stress, according to a new study.
Researchers followed more than 6,500 white-collar workers for 18 years and identified two job-related conditions linked to higher cardiovascular risks. One was job strain, defined as high demands (such as having a heavy workload and tight deadlines) coupled with low control (for example, having little say in decision making). The other, called effort-reward imbalance, occurs when a person's effort is high but their salary, recognition, or job security are low.
About the Author
Julie Corliss, Executive Editor, Harvard Heart Letter
About the Reviewer
Christopher P. Cannon, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Heart Letter; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing
