Heart Health

Push past your resistance to strength training

For a heart-healthy workout, include reps as well as steps.

By , Executive Editor, Harvard Heart Letter

photo of a mature couple in workout clothing exercising using hand weights

If weight training (also called strength or resistance training) makes you think of body builders hoisting heavy weights in a gym, think again. You can tone and build muscle in the privacy of your home — no special equipment needed. And you should make it a regular habit because resistance training is good for your entire body, including your heart.

"Many middle-aged and older adults are aware that heart health is extremely important. But they tend to connect cardiovascular fitness mainly with aerobic exercise, such as brisk walking, jogging, and cycling," says Dr. Beth Frates, a clinical assistant professor in the Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at Harvard Medical School. However, combining both aerobic and resistance training offers the best protection against early death in general, and from heart-related causes in particular, she says.

A recent scientific statement from the American Heart Association (AHA), published Jan. 16, 2024, in the journal Circulation, details the heart-related benefits of resistance training. Doing resistance training on a regular basis can improve your blood pressure, blood sugar, blood lipids, and body composition. It's especially beneficial for older adults and people with an elevated risk for heart problems.

Bonus benefits of resistance training

Resistance training has also been shown to improve other factors closely tied to cardiovascular health. For example, it enhances blood vessel function, in part by keeping your arteries flexible. Resistance training also appears to lower levels of inflammation, which ignites the damaging, body-wide process that contributes to clogged arteries. But while you won't be able to feel those effects, you may experience noticeable improvements in both your sleep and your mood after adding strength-building exercises to your workout, says Dr. Frates. Both inadequate sleep and stress can contribute to cardiovascular problems.

Resistance training also supports weight loss because it burns calories both during and after your workout. When people lose weight, they usually lose muscle mass along with fat; weight training helps preserve muscle mass. Given the popularity of effective weight-loss medications known as GLP-1s, such as semaglutide (Wegovy) and tirzepatide (Zepbound), it's important to recognize that muscle wasting (loss of muscle mass) is a possible side effect of these drugs, says Dr. Frates. That means resistance exercise is especially vital for people taking these medications.

Getting started

If you're new to this form of exercise, keep an open mind, says Dr. Frates. A good first step is visit a fitness center or gym and meet with a trainer, just to get a sense of the range of options for building strength. You can use machines, resistance bands, hand weights, or your own body weight. "Take time to explore them all as a curious child might explore the outdoors," says Dr. Frates. Consider a trial membership to see how it feels to use the machines and other equipment.

Another option is to seek out a supervised program at a senior center with a certified instructor who can teach you proper form, which is key to avoiding injury. If you have any mobility limitations due to arthritis or other health conditions, consider getting a referral to a physical therapist who can create a safe regimen tailored specifically to your needs.

While the camaraderie of in-person classes can be motiving and fun, you can't beat the convenience of exercising at home on your own, Dr. Frates says. You can find free online exercise videos on YouTube. Use a search term like "older adult strength training," and look for videos that clearly demonstrate the proper form, like those from the National Institute on Aging; see these exercises on YouTube.

Sample exercises for all major muscles groups

The following examples are from the AHA's scientific statement on resistance training. You don't need to do all the exercises in each training session — just try to rotate through the different major muscle groups and work all or most of them over the course of a week or two. For additional examples that don't require any equipment, see Harvard Health Publishing's Special Health Report Body-Weight Exercise.

Major muscle group

Example exercises

Pectoralis (chest)

Chest press; push-up

Deltoids (shoulder)

Shoulder raise: shoulder press two ways

Rhomboids (upper back)

Upright row: deadlift back row

Triceps (back upper arm)

Triceps extension

Biceps (front upper arm)

Biceps curl

Quadriceps (front thigh); Hamstrings (back thigh); Gluteals (buttocks)

Squat: lunge

Calf (back lower leg)

Calf raises

Abdominal

Abdominal crunch: low plank; full plank

Back

Back extension

How much, how often?

Aim for two strength-boosting sessions per week, which need only last about 15 to 20 minutes each. The AHA recommends focusing on eight to 10 different exercises (see "Sample exercises for all major muscle groups") to get a balanced workout. Set a goal of completing eight resistance training sessions in a month, marking the days on a calendar and tracking the number of repetitions (reps) you do of each exercise, Dr. Frates suggests. And it's often more motivating — and fun — if you can enlist a friend or family member to join you, she adds.

Image: © ViewStock/Getty Images

About the Author

photo of Julie Corliss

Julie Corliss, Executive Editor, Harvard Heart Letter

Julie Corliss is the executive editor of the Harvard Heart Letter. Before working at Harvard, she was a medical writer and editor at HealthNews, a consumer newsletter affiliated with The New England Journal of Medicine. She … See Full Bio
View all posts by Julie Corliss

About the Reviewer

photo of Christopher P. Cannon, MD

Christopher P. Cannon, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Heart Letter; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing

Dr. Christopher P. Cannon is editor in chief of the Harvard Heart Letter. He is a professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School, and senior physician in the Preventive Cardiology section of the Cardiovascular Division at … See Full Bio
View all posts by Christopher P. Cannon, MD
Share This Page
Print This Page

Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
blog image 1

Moving from couch to 5K
blog image 1

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
blog image 1

Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
blog image 1

What? Another medical form to fill out?
blog image 1

How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
blog image 1

A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
blog image 1

Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
blog image 1

Concussion in children: What to know and do
blog image 1

What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
/

Related Content

Take a Nordic walk featured image

Exercise & Fitness

Take a Nordic walk
What lifestyle changes can help me avoid prostate cancer? featured image

Men's Health

What lifestyle changes can help me avoid prostate cancer?
10 habits for good health featured image

Staying Healthy

10 habits for good health
Physical Activity

You might also be interested in…

Strength and Power Training for All Ages

Studies attest that strength training, as well as aerobic exercise, can help you manage and sometimes prevent conditions as varied as heart disease, diabetes, arthritis, and osteoporosis. It can also protect vitality, make everyday tasks more manageable, and help you maintain a healthy weight. Strength and Power Training for All Ages helps you take strength training to the next level by developing a program that's right for you.

Read More

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.