Heart Health

Cutting meat intake by a third could reduce rates of heart disease

Research we're watching

By , Executive Editor, Harvard Heart Letter

Rates of cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and colon cancer would fall substantially if people ate less red and processed meat, according to a report in the July 2024 Lancet Planetary Health.

Previous research suggests that eating red meat (such as hamburgers and steak) and processed meat (such as hot dogs, deli meat, and bacon) raises the risk of common chronic diseases.

Researchers used data from two nationwide nutrition surveys and a simulation model based on 8,665 representative Americans to estimate how cutting back on meat could lower heart disease, diabetes, and colon cancer rates.

The findings suggest that if American adults cut their consumption of both red and processed meat by 30%, that could prevent an estimated 382,400 cases of cardiovascular disease over a 10-year period. For processed meat, that would translate to cutting back from an average of just over two servings to 1.4 servings per week. The red meat reduction would be from 3.7 to 2.8 servings per week. (A serving of meat is 3 ounces.)

About the Author

Julie Corliss, Executive Editor, Harvard Heart Letter

Julie Corliss is the executive editor of the Harvard Heart Letter. Before working at Harvard, she was a medical writer and editor at HealthNews, a consumer newsletter affiliated with The New England Journal of Medicine. She … See Full Bio
About the Reviewer

Christopher P. Cannon, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Heart Letter; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing

Dr. Christopher P. Cannon is editor in chief of the Harvard Heart Letter. He is a professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School, and senior physician in the Preventive Cardiology section of the Cardiovascular Division at … See Full Bio
Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

Healthy Eating Heart Disease

Plant-Based Eating

For a variety of reasons, many people are interested in cutting back on animal foods, such as meat, poultry, fish, dairy products, and eggs. Some of them are motivated by the health benefits of eating more plants. Another main motivator for eating a plant-based diet is its environmental benefits. In addition, many people are interested in decreasing animal food intake because of concerns about animal welfare or for other moral or religious reasons.
The bottom line: more and more people are lightening their intake of animal foods in pursuit of a more sustainable, plant-based lifestyle.
Read More

