Anti-obesity drug lowers heart-related problems

Semaglutide — the highly in-demand drug that leads to dramatic weight loss — may also prevent heart attacks, strokes, and deaths in people with heart disease. This finding, reported in The New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) in the fall of 2023, marks the first time an treatment for obesity has been shown to help people live longer and have fewer cardiovascular problems (see "Diet drugs: A disheartening history").

Developed as a drug for treating type 2 diabetes, semaglutide was first marketed as Ozempic. In addition to improving blood sugar control, the drug also helped people lose substantial amounts of weight. After studies confirmed this benefit, the FDA approved a higher-dose version of semaglutide (sold as Wegovy) for people who are overweight or obese.