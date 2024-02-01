Heart Health
Anti-obesity drug lowers heart-related problems
But because semaglutide and related drugs are so popular, they can be hard to find — and they might not be covered by your insurance.
- Reviewed by Christopher P. Cannon, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Heart Letter; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing
Semaglutide — the highly in-demand drug that leads to dramatic weight loss — may also prevent heart attacks, strokes, and deaths in people with heart disease. This finding, reported in The New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) in the fall of 2023, marks the first time an treatment for obesity has been shown to help people live longer and have fewer cardiovascular problems (see "Diet drugs: A disheartening history").
Developed as a drug for treating type 2 diabetes, semaglutide was first marketed as Ozempic. In addition to improving blood sugar control, the drug also helped people lose substantial amounts of weight. After studies confirmed this benefit, the FDA approved a higher-dose version of semaglutide (sold as Wegovy) for people who are overweight or obese.
About the Author
Julie Corliss, Executive Editor, Harvard Heart Letter
About the Reviewer
Christopher P. Cannon, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Heart Letter; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing
