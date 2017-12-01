Healthy aging and longevity

Surprising sources of dietary fiber

Step outside your fiber comfort zone and add more fibrous fruits, vegetables, grains, nuts, and seeds to your diet.

  • Reviewed by Howard E. LeWine, MD, Chief Medical Editor, Harvard Health Publishing; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing
Share
Print This Page
48c40ccc-3239-40e6-96d2-7741a5133da5

You probably know that beans, peas, and some whole grains are great sources of dietary fiber. But fiber is abundant in many types of food, including some that may surprise you. Sometimes people don't think outside of the foods they are familiar with.

To continue reading this article, you must log in.

Subscribe to Harvard Health Online Plus (HHO+) to unlock expert-backed health insights, personalized tools, and exclusive resources to feel your best every day.

Here’s what you get with your HHO+ membership:

  • Unlimited access to all Harvard Health Online content
  • 4 expertly curated newsletters delivered monthly
  • Customized website experience aligned to your health goals
  • In-depth health guides on topics like sleep, exercise, and more
  • Interactive features like videos and quizzes
  • Members-only access to exclusive articles and resources
Learn more about the benefits of features of HHO+ »

I’d like to subscribe to HHO+ for $4.99/month to access expert-backed content to help make smart, informed decisions about my well-being.

Sign Me Up

Already a member? Login ».

About the Reviewer

photo of Howard E. LeWine, MD

Howard E. LeWine, MD, Chief Medical Editor, Harvard Health Publishing; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing

Dr. Howard LeWine is a practicing internist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, Chief Medical Editor at Harvard Health Publishing, and editor in chief of Harvard Men’s Health Watch. See Full Bio
View all posts by Howard E. LeWine, MD
Share
Print This Page

Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

Recent Articles
blog image 1

How high blood pressure harms your health
blog image 1

Time for a medication check-up?
blog image 1

Risk factors for MCI and dementia
blog image 1

Handling tough decisions as a caregiver
blog image 1

How we make memories
blog image 1

Treating mild cognitive impairment
blog image 1

Are you at risk for high blood pressure?
blog image 1

Cholesterol's various forms
blog image 1

Stopping a medication?
blog image 1

How to fall without injury
/

Related Topics

Want to try veganism? Here's how to get started featured image

Diet and nutrition

Want to try veganism? Here's how to get started
Overeating? Mindfulness exercises may help featured image

Diet and nutrition

Overeating? Mindfulness exercises may help
Vitamin B6 flies under the radar: Are you getting enough? featured image

Diet and nutrition

Vitamin B6 flies under the radar: Are you getting enough?
Diet and nutrition

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The online course Inflammation and Diet: How food can lower disease risk is your absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive health information from Harvard Medical School.

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to lessen digestion problems…keep inflammation under control…learn simple exercises to improve your balance…understand your options for cataract treatment…all delivered to your email box FREE.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus get a FREE on-line course Inflammation and Diet: How food can lower disease risk. No purchase necessary.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus get a FREE on-line course Inflammation and Diet: How food can lower disease risk. No purchase necessary.