Skip to main content
Healthy aging and longevity

Sugary drinks may raise levels of harmful blood fats

Share
Print This Page

Sodas and other beverages sweetened with high-fructose corn syrup may boost levels of harmful LDL cholesterol in the blood. Drinking the equivalent of just a can and a half per day of regular soda for two weeks may raise LDL into an unhealthy range.

To continue reading this article, you must log in.

Source matters. Subscribe to HarvardHealthOnline+ FREE for 30 days for unlimited access to the site – where all content is reviewed by an HMS physician or faculty expert.

With HHO+ you get these exclusive benefits:

  • Unlimited access to all Harvard Health Online content
  • 4 expertly curated newsletters delivered monthly
  • Customized website experience aligned to your health goals
  • In-depth health guides on topics like sleep, exercise, and more
  • Interactive features like videos and quizzes
  • Members-only access to exclusive articles and resources
Learn more about the benefits of features of HHO+ »

SPECIAL OFFER! UNLOCK EXPERT ACCESS for 30 days FREE!

Sign Me Up

Already a member? Login ».

Share
Print This Page

Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

Recent Articles
blog image 1

Taming high blood pressure: How doctors find the right drug mix
blog image 1

Easy ways to add tofu to your diet
blog image 1

Red eyes, dry eyes, and more: Top questions for your eye doctor
blog image 1

The most effective types of exercise to lower blood pressure
blog image 1

Insufficient sleep linked to higher risk of atrial fibrillation
blog image 1

The best foods high in potassium — and why you need them
blog image 1

How to protect your health in a power outage
blog image 1

Can juicing help you get more fruits and vegetables?
blog image 1

Physical therapy provides modest improvement for chronic low back pain
blog image 1

Scoliosis treatment: Can it help as you get older?
/

Related Topics

Jump-start a healthier New Year with four holiday eating tips featured image

Diet and nutrition

Jump-start a healthier New Year with four holiday eating tips
21 spices for healthy holiday foods featured image

Diet and nutrition

21 spices for healthy holiday foods
Eat these fruits for their anti-inflammatory benefits featured image

Diet and nutrition

Eat these fruits for their anti-inflammatory benefits
Diet and nutrition

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up