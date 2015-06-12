Sugary drinks may raise levels of harmful blood fats
Sodas and other beverages sweetened with high-fructose corn syrup may boost levels of harmful LDL cholesterol in the blood. Drinking the equivalent of just a can and a half per day of regular soda for two weeks may raise LDL into an unhealthy range.
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