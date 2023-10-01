Exercise & Fitness

Step up your running and walking workouts

Here's how to make your regular sessions more interesting and motivating.

By , Executive Editor, Harvard Men's Health Watch

photo of two mature men jogging in a wooded area

Running and walking are two of the best exercises — not to mention among the easiest to adopt — for almost everyone. But let's face it: they're not always fun, and at times they get downright boring. Sometimes you need a nudge to stay motivated.

How can you put some pep in your steps? Here are some suggestions from Dr. Aaron Baggish, director of the Cardiovascular Performance Program at Harvard-affiliated Massachusetts General Hospital.

Change locations. It's easy to get into a rut when you cover the same ground over and over. Explore different locations and even commit to trying a new route once a week or once a month. "There are loads of websites and apps that map popular routes for runners and walkers with a variety of distances and types of terrain and scenery," says Dr. Baggish.

Tweak your regular route. Even making minor changes to your usual routine can be stimulating. For instance, go at an earlier or later time, or walk or run in the opposite direction.

Enlist a workout buddy. If it has become easier to blow off workouts, invite someone to join you. "We are 10 times more likely to commit to a workout if we know someone is waiting, as we don't want to disappoint them," says Dr. Baggish.

Join a running or walking club. Besides offering another way to show accountability, clubs offer organized group runs and walks where you can work out with others at your same level. Inquire about such clubs at your local specialty running store or senior community center.

Set regular goals. "People who choose small, incremental, achievable goals and write them down are more likely to get them done," says Dr. Baggish. For example, focus on covering a certain number of miles per week or month or gradually increasing your speed or distance for each workout. "Signing up for a 5K race or similar event also can be a useful carrot," says Dr. Baggish. "You will more likely follow through because you don't want to waste your entry fee."

Race against yourself. A self-challenge also is a great motivator. Try this: Time how long it takes to walk or run for a specific distance, like a mile around your neighborhood or local track. Then try to meet or beat that number. When you have achieved it, reset the challenge and start anew.

Create a cue. If you need help sticking to a routine, schedule your run or walk around a regularly scheduled activity, like when you first get up in the morning or before lunch or dinner. "Many daily habits are created when something signals you to do them," says Dr. Baggish

Listen to an audiobook. Make a rule that you can listen to an audiobook only during your outing. Always keep the volume low and use only one earbud, so you remain alert for trouble in your surroundings.

Combine running and walking. Devote a regular outing to a run/walk routine. For runners, it helps break up the intensity by offering a brief recovery period, which may help them run farther with less struggle. For walkers, it's a great way to increase cardio output.

For example, run for one to two minutes and then walk for four to five minutes until you fully recover. (Walkers would speed walk for one to two minutes and then walk at a normal or slower pace for the recovery.) Repeat the pattern five times or until you have covered your usual workout time or distance. Adjust the times to make it easier or more challenging.

Take exercise "breaks." Break up your regular routine with two minutes or so of body-weight exercises. Stop and do 10 squats, walking lunges, or push-ups (on the ground or against a tree or bench).

Treat yourself. Accessories can make you feel confident. Invest in new workout shirts, shorts, hats, shoes. Treat yourself to a new water bottle, or upgrade to a hydration pack that carries water in a rubber bladder and offers handy pockets for snacks, phone, and keys.

Walkers also can try using walking poles, which are available with pointed tips for trails or rubber tips for sidewalks. They come in fixed or adjustable heights and are readily available online, as are videos on how to use them.

Image: © South_agency/Getty Images

About the Author

photo of Matthew Solan

Matthew Solan, Executive Editor, Harvard Men's Health Watch

Matthew Solan is the executive editor of Harvard Men’s Health Watch. He previously served as executive editor for UCLA Health’s Healthy Years and as a contributor to Duke Medicine’s Health News and Weill Cornell Medical College’s … See Full Bio
View all posts by Matthew Solan

About the Reviewer

photo of Howard E. LeWine, MD

Howard E. LeWine, MD, Chief Medical Editor, Harvard Health Publishing

Dr. Howard LeWine is a practicing internist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, Chief Medical Editor at Harvard Health Publishing, and editor in chief of Harvard Men’s Health Watch. See Full Bio
View all posts by Howard E. LeWine, MD
Share This Page
Print This Page

Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
blog image 1

Moving from couch to 5K
blog image 1

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
blog image 1

Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
blog image 1

What? Another medical form to fill out?
blog image 1

How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
blog image 1

A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
blog image 1

Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
blog image 1

Concussion in children: What to know and do
blog image 1

What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
/

Related Content

Take a Nordic walk featured image

Exercise & Fitness

Take a Nordic walk
What lifestyle changes can help me avoid prostate cancer? featured image

Men's Health

What lifestyle changes can help me avoid prostate cancer?
10 habits for good health featured image

Staying Healthy

10 habits for good health
Physical Activity

You might also be interested in…

Walking for Health

The simple activity of walking has so many powerful health benefits. Done correctly, it can be the key to losing weight, lowering blood pressure and cholesterol, and boosting your memory, as well as reducing your risk for heart disease, diabetes, cancer and more. Walking for Health, created by the experts at Harvard Medical School, takes you step-by-step from why walking may be the most perfect exercise, to how to get started on a walking program, to specific walking workouts. It even has a special section on walking for weight loss.

Read More

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.