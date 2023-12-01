Why are my heels cracked?

Q. Even though I apply rich moisturizers to my heels, they're severely cracked—so badly that they sometimes bleed. Why is this happening?

A. Also known as heel fissures, cracks in the heels occur when the skin on the bottom of the heel becomes hard and parched, and is sometimes associated with thick heel calluses. Often, softening the skin with moisturizers or petroleum jelly does the trick — especially during dry winter months — so you may be facing a deeper problem if that practice isn't working.