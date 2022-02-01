Healthy Feet: Preventing and treating common foot problems

Give your feet the care they need. Healthy Feet, from Harvard Medical School, will help you keep your feet looking younger, feeling stronger, and pain-free.

This report will answer questions from how to treat a bunion to how to recognize a stress fracture. Are warts contagious? What causes heel pain? Is there a cure for flat feet? What’s the difference between a corn and callus? Do arches really “fall?”

You’ll learn how to address plantar fasciitis, the leading cause of heal pain, without surgery. You'll gain the know-how to properly treat a sprain, to determine if you've broken a bone, to halt toenail fungus, and to effectively soothe pain of osteoarthritis in the feet.

The report is also packed with practical steps to keep your feet strong, supple, and problem-free. You’ll be alerted to the mistakes people often make when buying shoes, walking, or even clipping nails. Plus, you’ll be briefed on the latest advances in minimally invasive surgery, pain relieving medications, and more.

Discover how you can prevent and treat those conditions that can make walking painful and how you can achieve and maintain the “foot fitness” that will help you stay mobile, active, and engaged.

Prepared by the editors of Harvard Health Publishing in consultation with Christopher P. Chiodo, M.D., Instructor in Orthopedic Surgery, Harvard Medical School Orthopedic Surgeon, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, and James P. Ioli, DPM, Instructor in Orthopedic Surgery, Harvard Medical School, Chief of Podiatry, Brigham and Women’s Hospital. 48 pages. (2022)