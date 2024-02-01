Top 3 strategies to avoid ankle sprains

Consider yourself lucky if you've never sprained your ankle. The injury is extremely common — occurring as often as 25,000 times per day in the United States — and it can happen at any age, whether you're playing sports or you just happen to take a misstep.

Warding off an ankle sprain and the potential trouble it brings — such as pain, weeks of recovery, and increased risks for recurring sprains, impaired balance, and falls — is a priority to maintain your mobility and independence. Here are three approaches to help you keep your ankles strong, flexible, and healthy.