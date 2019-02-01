Diseases & Conditions
Soothing solutions for irritable bowel syndrome
Adopting these strategies can help treat and manage this common digestive condition.
Image: © Zerbor/Getty Images
Many people struggle with intermittent abdominal symptoms for many years without a diagnosis. They might have cramping, excessive gas, bloating, constipation, or bouts of unexplained diarrhea — or some combination. If these problems started when you were much younger, you likely have irritable bowel syndrome, or IBS.
"IBS is most common in people in their 30s and 40s; however, it can occur at any age," says Dr. Anthony Lembo, a gastroenterologist with Harvard-affiliated Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. "Since older individuals, including men, tend to have greater problems with constipation or diarrhea, it is particularly important that they are aware of IBS."
To continue reading this article, you must log in.
Subscribe to Harvard Health Online for immediate access to health news and information from Harvard Medical School.
- Research health conditions
- Check your symptoms
- Prepare for a doctor's visit or test
- Find the best treatments and procedures for you
- Explore options for better nutrition and exercise
I'd like to receive access to Harvard Health Online for only $4.99 a month.Sign Me Up
Already a member? Login ».
Disclaimer:
As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.
No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.