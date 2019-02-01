Diseases & Conditions

Soothing solutions for irritable bowel syndrome

Adopting these strategies can help treat and manage this common digestive condition.

d31143d3-39fb-4db6-8ce0-2d9d0f951a36
 Image: © Zerbor/Getty Images

Many people struggle with intermittent abdominal symptoms for many years without a diagnosis. They might have cramping, excessive gas, bloating, constipation, or bouts of unexplained diarrhea — or some combination. If these problems started when you were much younger, you likely have irritable bowel syndrome, or IBS.

"IBS is most common in people in their 30s and 40s; however, it can occur at any age," says Dr. Anthony Lembo, a gastroenterologist with Harvard-affiliated Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. "Since older individuals, including men, tend to have greater problems with constipation or diarrhea, it is particularly important that they are aware of IBS."

To continue reading this article, you must log in.

Subscribe to Harvard Health Online for immediate access to health news and information from Harvard Medical School.

  • Research health conditions
  • Check your symptoms
  • Prepare for a doctor's visit or test
  • Find the best treatments and procedures for you
  • Explore options for better nutrition and exercise
Learn more about the many benefits and features of joining Harvard Health Online »

I'd like to receive access to Harvard Health Online for only $4.99 a month.

Sign Me Up

Already a member? Login ».

Share This Page
Print This Page

Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
blog image 1

Moving from couch to 5K
blog image 1

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
blog image 1

Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
blog image 1

What? Another medical form to fill out?
blog image 1

How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
blog image 1

A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
blog image 1

Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
blog image 1

Concussion in children: What to know and do
blog image 1

What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
/

Related Content

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals featured image

Nutrition

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
Surprising symptoms of chronic heartburn featured image

Diseases & Conditions

Surprising symptoms of chronic heartburn
Spring cleaning? Prioritize your fridge and pantry featured image

Staying Healthy

Spring cleaning? Prioritize your fridge and pantry
Digestive Health Healthy Aging Medications Nutrition Stress

You might also be interested in…

Managing Irritable Bowel Syndrome

IBS is a gastrointestinal disorder in which your gut becomes more sensitive and the muscles of your digestive system have abnormal contractions that affect your bowel movements. IBS cannot be cured, but the good news is it can be managed to minimize the effect on your overall health and quality of life. This report explores how your digestive system works and what science knows about this mysterious disorder. We’ll cover the types of IBS, how it’s diagnosed, and best of all, what you can do to control IBS instead of having it control you.

Read More

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.