Do you ever suffer with abdominal pain, uncomfortable bloating or embarrassing gas? Do you find yourself avoiding social functions or coming in late to work because of debilitating pain? Do you need to run to the bathroom after you eat a meal? Or conversely, do you feel like you need to move your bowels but can’t?

If so, you may be suffering from IBS, a common gastrointestinal disorder that can cause severe abdominal pain. If you have IBS, your gut becomes more sensitive and the muscles of your digestive system have abnormal contractions that affect your bowel movements.

The good news is that although IBS is uncomfortable, it does not permanently harm your body. And, with the right information you can learn to manage the symptoms so you can lead a normal, active, healthy life.

That’s why Harvard Medical School experts created Managing Irritable Bowel Syndrome to help you understand all about IBS – the causes, how it’s diagnosed, how to treat the symptoms and how to get relief.

Here’s a small sample of what you’ll learn:

6 symptoms you might not recognize as features of IBS

The main 3 different types of IBS

How staying calm can lower your risk of triggering IBS. Scientific study proves it.

The so-called “healthy foods” that can trigger nasty stomach distress.

Pain-free way your doctor can diagnose IBS.

5 simple strategies to help you deal with an IBS flare-up

The autoimmune disease that is often misdiagnosed as IBS.

The 3 most effective treatments for IBS symptoms.

And much more.

Prepared by the editors of Harvard Health Publishing in consultation with Anthony Lembo, MD, Associate Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School, Director, Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Motility Center, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. (2022)

