How can I stop grinding my teeth when I'm asleep?

Q. My partner says it looks like I grind my teeth while I'm sleeping. How can I tell for sure, and what can I do about it?

A. Nighttime teeth-grinding is common, but it can be difficult to detect this unconscious habit because you're, well, unconscious. If your sleep partner doesn't happen to tell you about facial movements that look like you're grinding your teeth, you might figure it out after you wake up with jaw pain, sore or sensitive teeth, neck pain, or a headache or earache.

If teeth-grinding continues for months or years, it can lead to sore gums; loose or broken teeth; or jaw clicking and pain, along with difficulty chewing. Clearly, it's not something you should ignore.

The first step to address teeth-grinding (also called bruxism) is visiting a dentist. After examining your mouth and jaw to confirm the problem, she can devise a solution that may include

  • a fitted mouth guard to prevent your teeth from rubbing together
  • a short-term course of prescription muscle relaxants
  • relaxation training or techniques to lower anxiety and stress levels.

Toni Golen, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Women's Health Watch; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing; Contributor

Dr. Toni Golen is a physician specializing in obstetrics and gynecology, practicing in Boston. Dr. Golen completed her residency training at George Washington University Medical Center in 1995, and is an associate professor at Harvard Medical … See Full Bio
Hope Ricciotti, MD, Editor at Large, Harvard Women's Health Watch

Dr. Hope A. Ricciotti is Editor at Large of Harvard Women’s Health Watch. She is an associate professor of obstetrics, gynecology, and reproductive biology at Harvard Medical School, and leads the department of obstetrics, gynecology, and … See Full Bio
