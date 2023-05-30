Gout Diagnosis

If you experience gout symptoms, it's important to visit a doctor to get a diagnosis and treatment plan.

By , Health Writer; Assistant Director for Digital Content Creation and Engagement, Harvard Health Publishing
  • Reviewed by Robert H. Shmerling, MD, Senior Faculty Editor, Harvard Health Publishing; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing

woman with gout

When to see a doctor

For most people, the first sign of gout is an attack of arthritis. Gout attacks are characterized by sudden pain, swelling, or redness in a joint. If you experience these symptoms, it's important to visit a doctor to get a diagnosis and treatment plan.

There are many other possible causes of joint pain and swelling. Many of these conditions can be mistaken for gout but they are treated differently. A doctor will perform a physical examination, ask questions about your symptoms, family history of gout, age, sex, and other risk factors to make a diagnosis.

Your primary care doctor may refer you to a specialist called a rheumatologist. Rheumatologists specialize in gout and other forms of arthritis.

Tests used to diagnose gout

If your doctor suspects you have gout, they will most likely run tests to help diagnose gout. These tests for gout may include:

  • Blood tests. Your doctor will want to run a blood test to check your uric acid levels. When levels are consistently above 6.8 milligrams per deciliter (mg/dL), the uric acid can form crystals in the joint, leading to joint inflammation typical of a gout attack.

However, not everyone with uric acid above this level develops gout. Just having high uric acid levels is not enough to make a diagnosis of gout. Still, the blood test is useful both for contributing to the diagnosis and for monitoring uric acid levels in people on long-term medication to treat gout.

  • Joint fluid test. The test that can definitively diagnose gout is arthrocentesis, which is also called joint aspiration or a joint tap. Your doctor will numb the area around an inflamed joint and remove some fluid using a fine, hollow needle. The fluid is then examined under a special type of microscope to look for the telltale uric acid crystals.

This test is commonly performed when the doctor is uncertain whether gout, an infection, or another condition is causing the symptoms.

  • Ultrasound. This technique uses sound waves to detect fluid and inflammation in soft tissues and abnormalities in muscles or tendons.Ultrasound also can show evidence of crystals and tophi (which are visible, lumpy deposits of uric acid crystals under the skin that can appear around joints) that are signs of gout.
  • Dual-energy computerized tomography (DECT). This type of x-ray can produce three-dimensional images that show structures other than bone. DECT may be used to see uric acid crystals in the joints.

Related Gout linked with risk for heart attack and stroke

Conditions with similar symptoms

Several conditions involving the joints can be mistaken for gout, which is why it is important to see a doctor for a proper diagnosis. Conditions with symptoms similar to gout include the following:

  • Pseudogout. Gout and pseudogout - more formally called calcium pyrophosphate dihydrate crystal deposition (CPPD) disease - are both painful arthritic conditions but are caused by different crystals. With gout, needle-shaped crystals of uric acid cause inflammation. However, with pseudogout, the crystals are caused by a substance called calcium pyrophosphate dihydrate. 

It's relatively common for deposits of CPPD to build up in joints over time. About half of people over age 80 have them.  But only some people with CPPD deposits develop symptoms, usually in the knee.

To know for sure whether joint symptoms are caused by pseudogout or gout, a doctor may draw some fluid from the joint and examine it under a microscope.  

Related: Does CBD help with arthritis pain?

  • Septic arthritis. This is a joint infection that is usually caused by bacteria. Septic arthritis can develop if an infection spreads from elsewhere in the body. Infections also can begin at the joint itself after a puncture wound, injection, or surgery. Symptoms include pain, redness, swelling, and fever. Blood tests, imaging tests, or arthrocentesis can be used to confirm a joint infection.
  • Reactive arthritis.Reactive arthritis occurs in reaction to an infection by certain bacteria. Infections that can lead to reactive arthritis include Chlamydia trachomatis, which is sexually transmitted, and infections in the gastrointestinal tract .

Reactive arthritis may be mistaken for gout as it causes joint pain, swelling, and                  stiffness, usually two to four weeks after the infection. The joints most commonly       affected are the knees, ankles, and toes, which are the same joints often affected by        gout.

  • IBD-associated arthritis. Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is a group of diseases that involve long-term inflammation of the gastrointestinal tract. People with IBD can develop a form of arthritis that may affect joints in the spine or other joints, such as the knees, hips, shoulders, fingers, and feet. Joint symptoms may occur at the same time as flare-ups of intestinal symptoms.

Related: Chronic gut inflammation: Coping with inflammatory bowel disease

  • Psoriatic arthritis. This form of arthritis sometimes occurs in people who have psoriasis, a disease that causes red, scaly patches of skin. Symptoms include joint pain, redness, and swelling, as well as pain in the feet and lower back.
  • Osteoarthritis. The most common form of arthritis, osteoarthritis, is caused by the wearing down of cartilage that cushions the ends of bones. As a result, bone rubs against bone at the joints, causing pain, stiffness, and swelling. The symptoms tend to be mild at first and grow more intense over time. However, they can come and go as well. The pain typically occurs only while the joint is in motion. This differs from a gout attack, which causes symptoms even when the joint is at rest.

About the Author

photo of Jenette Restivo

Jenette Restivo, Health Writer; Assistant Director for Digital Content Creation and Engagement, Harvard Health Publishing

Jenette Restivo is a Health Content Writer at Harvard Health Publishing. Jenette is a media professional with a 20-year-career creating strategic content for broadcast, nonprofits, and websites. Jenette started her career in health editing at About.com. She … See Full Bio
View all posts by Jenette Restivo

About the Reviewer

photo of Robert H. Shmerling, MD

Robert H. Shmerling, MD, Senior Faculty Editor, Harvard Health Publishing; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing

Dr. Robert H. Shmerling is the former clinical chief of the division of rheumatology at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC), and is a current member of the corresponding faculty in medicine at Harvard Medical School. … See Full Bio
View all posts by Robert H. Shmerling, MD
Share This Page
Print This Page

Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
blog image 1

Moving from couch to 5K
blog image 1

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
blog image 1

Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
blog image 1

What? Another medical form to fill out?
blog image 1

How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
blog image 1

A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
blog image 1

Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
blog image 1

Concussion in children: What to know and do
blog image 1

What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
/

Related Content

Ovary removal before menopause may pose health risks featured image

Women's Health

Ovary removal before menopause may pose health risks
Top 3 strategies to avoid ankle sprains featured image

Diseases & Conditions

Top 3 strategies to avoid ankle sprains
Get out of your slump featured image

Staying Healthy

Get out of your slump
Bone, Joint & Muscle Health Foot Care Pain

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.