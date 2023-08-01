Get moving to manage osteoarthritis

The estimated 32 million Americans with osteoarthritis face a dilemma: exercise is often difficult and painful, but it is precisely what they should do to help manage their pain.

"Regular exercise and movement can help people with osteoarthritis in many ways," says Dr. Jeffrey Katz, professor of medicine and orthopedic surgery at Harvard Medical School. "Besides helping with pain management, it can improve patients' level of function and may delay the need for a joint replacement."